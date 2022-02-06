YouTuber Lee Jin-ho reveals surprising information about All of Us Are Dead's Lim Jae-hyuk

All of Us Are Dead has the world in a chokehold, and a lot of the credit goes to its impressive cast, which includes relatively new names like Yoon Chan-young, Lim Jae-hyuk, Park Ji-hoo, and Park Solomon.

The South Korean show recently replaced HBO’s Euphoria as the most trending show. Apart from the tight narrative, the cast too has impressed All of Us Are Dead's Korean and international audiences. Among the show’s fans are YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, who recently made some startling revelations about Lim Jae-hyuk.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho titled All of Us Are Dead's Lim Jae-hyuk as Acting God

The YouTuber, who runs the channel 연예뒤통령이진호, and regularly dissects activities of South Korean celebrities, recently discussed the success of All of Us Are Dead. Apart from a review of the show, Lee Jin-ho focused on one cast member in particular.

The internet sensation compared All of Us Are Dead’s success to 2021’s biggest success Squid Game, highlighting how the supporting characters in both shows played critical roles in their success. While many of the rookie actors impressed him, one that did the most was Lim Jae-hyuk, who he titled the Acting God.

"In this production, it wasn’t just the main actors that have started to gain popularity, but the supporting actors as well. Amongst them, is one particular actor who has been receiving the most attention, and it’s the acting god Lim Jae Hyuk."

The Youtuber credited the rookie actor’s success to not only his impressive acting skills, but also his physique, which gained spotlight given the show’s several action sequences.

"He showed off his presence with his big and reliable size that came in handy when fighting off the zombies. It wasn’t just his reliable visuals, but his solid acting skills that also gained attention."

Lim Jae-hyuk's fame skyrocketed after All of Us Are Dead aired. While his Instagram had less than a thousand followers before the show’s premiere, it shot up overnight to more than 300 times the original. The YouTuber pointed out this fact, and said,

"Before his appearance in ‘All of Us Are Dead,’ Lim Jae Hyuk’s Instagram follower count was under 1,000 people. Following the success of the K-Drama, however, he gained approximately 300,000 followers."

The most surprising claim the YouTuber made, however, was that Lim Jae-hyuk is allegedly still struggling to make ends meet, despite the Netflix show’s massive success.

"While Lim Jae Hyuk saw huge success with ‘All of Us Are Dead,’ it’s been revealed that he isn’t considered a full-time actor yet. He’s an actor that will do anything for money and he’s currently rotating as a construction worker, Coupang driver, and delivery driver."

"In order for him to become an actor, he is working hard and doing whatever he can to make ends meet."

Watch the full video here:

Also Read Article Continues below

The Netflix drama is not the newbie actor’s first acting venture. Lim Jae-hyuk made his debut in 2020, in the sci-fi drama Alice. However, it was the Netflix zombie drama that shot him into the spotlight. Given his acting skills, one can rest assured that his ascent has only just begun.

Edited by Sabika