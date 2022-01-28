Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce's split explored as 'Sweat' co-founder goes Instagram official with Jae Woodroffe

Fitness mogul Kayla Itsines has announced to the world that she has found love again, following her split from ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce. The former took to Instagram, posting a picture alongside Jae Woodroffe. In her caption, she wrote:

The couple were rumored to have been together for the past few months and have reportedly traveled around Australia recently.

Prior to dating Woodroffe, the 30-year-old entrepreneur was dating a man named Mitch for a brief amount of time. Before dating the two men, the fitness legend was engaged to Pearce, the co-founder of her company, Sweat.

Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce’s relationship explored

Itsines and Pearce ended their relationship in 2020 but continued to work together on their fitness brand. Tobi Pearce has been linked to model Rachel Dillon as the mother-of-one finds herself entwined in a new relationship.

The former couple are also parents to daughter Arna, who was born in 2019.

They did not reveal the reason behind their breakup, however uploaded official statements on Instagram, in 2020. Kayla Itsines announced:

The Sweat co-founders first met at an Adelaide gym in 2012. They went on to co-create a workout program called Bikini Body Guide which catapulted them into the launch of their SWEAT app. Six years down the line, the fitness enthusiast announced her pregnancy in April 2018. They got engaged shortly after that.

Following the birth of her first child, Itsines created a pre-natal fitness program and shed light on the challenges of having a C-section. She has also spoken about how postpartum affected her mental health and how she lost her confidence. The gym went on to become her "safe space" to feel like herself again.

SWEAT has now been bought by iFIT which has increased her net worth to $164 million. Pearce also boasts about the same net worth. Itsines has since become the wealthiest entrepreneur under the age of 40 in Australia, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Young Rich list has also placed Kayla Itsines in the 39th place, just a step ahead of her business partner, Pearce.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan