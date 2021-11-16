Who was Zane Timpson? Tributes pour in as skateboarder dies at 26

Skateboarder Zane Timpson has reportedly passed away at the age of 26. Timpson’s friends expressed their grief following the announcement, which was made in an obituary by skateboarding publication Thrasher on November 14.

Timpson’s cause of death remains unknown and family members have yet to issue an official statement.

Zane’s best friend Jordan Maxham said that he cried all day when he heard the news. He added that he hugged Zane’s autographed pro model board and took it for skating with himself, going frontside all the time. Maxham also said that he read their texts and even called him.

Maxham added that he left a voice mail that will remain unopened and he feels lucky to have spent a lot of time with Timpson. An obituary written by Adam Anorga called Timpson "multifaceted" and a poet who loved words and had a dark sense of humor.

Anorga also recalled the time he shot skateboard videos with Zane Timpson. Another one of Timpson’s friends said that he was one of the most conceptual and inspiring human beings. He added that Timpson always showed his raw love and that he was a true warrior of light and life.

Zane Timpson was a familiar name in the world of skateboarding. He was reportedly 26 years old and his exact date of birth is still not known.

Timpson was active on social media with 37,000 followers and his skills were the reason for his large following. He was also a member of the Bones Wheel Team alongside another famous skateboarder, Tony Hawk. Hawk was recently trending in the news headlines for launching skateboards soaked in his blood.

Timpson was profiled in April 2021 by The New Yorker along with fellow skater Adam Angora. Timpson then shifted to San Francisco to pursue his passion for skating.

Zane Timpson has never revealed a lot of details about his personal life. His Instagram posts mostly include videos where he can be seen performing skateboard stunts. He used to express his love for the sport in his Instagram captions.

Timpson's Instagram profile also includes details of his self-authored book, Sufferlove, published in October 2021. He may not have been a member of a big team but had become a familiar name on social media platforms.

