Where to buy Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Granite shoes? Price and more details explored 

After introducing the “Slate Carbon” colorway of its highly coveted Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 earlier this month, Adidas Yeezy is now getting ready for another colorway. This time, these silhouettes have received a “Granite” makeover, following the chunky Yeezy BOOST 500, which was painted in similar hues earlier this year.

The Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 Granite pair will be arriving with a retail price tag of $230. Although the official launch date is kept secret by the two brands as of now, the pair are anticipated to drop anytime soon on the e-commerce website of Adidas as well as with select retailers like Yeezy Supply.

Yeezyheads must stay tuned to both the labels so that you can easily get all the updates on these shoes immediately.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Granite colorway is adorned with shades of gray

Take a closer look at the upcoming Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Granite shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakertigger)

Kanye West and Adidas have developed the Yeezy brand into a definite mainstay in both footwear and streetwear as a whole since their debut in 2015. The Yeezy BOOST 350 has been a big component of their immense popularity and success in the sneaker world.

But within a year, it rapidly developed into the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 in 2016 and has since become a cornerstone in West’s footwear label. This time, the Three Stripes has opted to give the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 a “Granite” colorway.

A first-in-hand glimpse at the newest edition was shared by a sneaker insider, namely @sneakertigger, a few days ago.

The monotone Primeknit uppers of the kicks boast their minimal appeal. Made with tints of gray, the iteration includes a black stripe with the characteristic “SPLY-350” lettering on the side rails. A similarly colored lacing unit further adds to the appeal.

Moving on, the signature BOOST filled sole unit carries a complementary shade of gray to wrap up the detailing of the pair. These sole units have a frosty and translucent appearance.

Ye diehards will have to stick around for further details of the impending $230 shoes.

What are other upcoming 2022 colorways of Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2?

The shoe label has also scheduled a slew of colorways for its iconic silhouette. The month of June will witness the launch of two colorways of Yeezy BOOST V2 shoes, name “Bone” and “Onyx.” Slated for June 20, each pair will be sold for $230.

Although the Bone colorway was released earlier, it is restocking this June on high demand from fans. The Onyx colorway, on the other hand, is the latest addition to the extensive portfolio of the silhouettes, following the release of the Foam Runners, which were made using a similar palette earlier this year. Fetch them via Adidas, Mr Porter, Yeezy Supply, Nordstrom, and Takout NY.

In addition to the aforementioned pairs, two more colorways are slated for restock in 2022. The “Hyperspace” and “Cinder” styles, which originally debuted in March 2019 and April 2020, respectively, are all set for a wider release later this year.

Both the shades will be delivered for $220 per pair. These will be readily accessible via the online stores of Adidas Yeezy and Yeezy Supply. In addition to this, affiliated sellers include Dick’s, Snipes US, Mr Porter, Nordstrom, Finish Line, JD Sports, Foot Locker, Champs, YCMC, DTLR, Extra Butter, Sheikh, Social Status, Feature, and A Ma Maniere.

