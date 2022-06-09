5 best Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner colorways released in 2022

Be it music, fashion, or footwear, Kanye West has always pushed boundaries, and with the Yeezy Foam Runner, in partnership with Adidas, this silhouette has sent sneakerheads into a frenzy.

After blurring the lines between sportswear and luxury with Adidas since his signing with the Three Stripes label in 2013, the creative force has turned his Yeezy empire into a multi-million dollar brand through innovative releases like the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 (which was pretty much every sneakerhead's dream shoe).

In 2019, Kanye decided to shock the footwear world again with a clog-like unusual silhouette, the Yeezy Foam Runner. In terms of designing, this was without any laces, or moving parts, with an alien-esque construction.

The shoes are made of sustainable materials, such as part-algae integration within the model with the EVA Foam construction. The official debut of the Yeezy Foam runner was made with the Ararat colorway on June 26, 2020. With an overwhelming response from the public, the brand has released more colorways since.

Its been six months into the year 2022, and we have already seen many releases from the Foam Runner silhouette, which is highly unlikely of the Yeezy label.

Ahead, we have curated a list of our top 5 colorways of Yeezy Foam Runner which have been launched, or are scheduled to launch in 2022.

Top 5 Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner colorways released or scheduled-to-be released in 2022

1) Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Stone Sage

The Yeezy Foam Runner Stone Sage colorway was teased mercilessly for months before the actual release happened, which led to a build up that resulted in the clog-like shoe being sold-out in a matter of hours.

The Stone Sage colorway arrived in Ye's favorite montone-esque style, with an "MX" colored mix. The grey-reminiscent stone hue is seen over the entirety of the clog-like pair, with slight streaks of darker grey sage accentuating over the heel and outsole.

The upper and footbed which is devoid of any branding from Ye or the trefoil logo, instead uses the tread's center as the institution of the sportswear iconic logo underfoot. The pair was released on the CONFIRMED app and Yeezy Supply's site on March 11, 2022 for $90, and has ever since been restocked twice, on April 22, 2022, and May 27, 2022.

2) Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx

The newly released Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx is second on our list due to its sleek black look and simple design. The clog-like footwear is constructed out of algae and has a blend of lightweight EVA material.

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx (Image via Sportskeeda)

As usual, the footwear is sculpted in a one-piece design with oval and circular perforations over the upper for enhanced breathability. The black shade takes over the entirety of the shoe, from the oddly shaped tread to the porous upper. The standard design is followed throughout the shoe, including the footbed.

The treaded bottoms underfoot offer extra support and traction to round out the shoe design. The Onyx Colorway was released at the CONFIRMED and the official e-commerce site of Yeezy supply on June 8, 2022 for $90 in men's sizes, $65 for kids, and $45 for toddlers.

3) Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Sand

Originally released back on March 26, 2021, the Sand colorway has made its way back onto the Yeezy radar. The breathable colorway was slated to be restocked on the official e-commerce site of Yeezy supply on June 8, 2022, after its first return back on May 21, 2021.

The Sand colorway is a clean off-white style, which has captured the attention of fans each time it has been released, due to its classic and contemporary mix. The footwear is made out of two-piece algae construction as it maintains its basic shape and standard arrangement.

Although the footwear was released back in 2021 for $80, the pricing has increased in 2022 with the new price being $90 in adult sizes.

4) Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Desert Sand

The upcoming Desert Sand colorway is slated to be released on June 11, 2022 at the official e-commerce site of Yeezy supply and the CONFIRMED app for $90. This Desert Sand colorway is yet another take on earthy tones by Ye's footwear label.

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Desert Sand (Image via Sportskeeda)

The summer-appropriate colorway is donned in a beige-like tone and is reminiscent of the previously launched Ochre silhouette, which has been seen on both Foam Runner and Yeezy Slides.

The wheel of the shoe hasn't been changed or reimagined as the tonal light brown hue can be seen across the sole unit and upper. The design has been kept minimal and yet versatile. The silhouette is a popular slip-on model with lightweight EVA Foam construction.

5) Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Sulfur

The Sulfur colorway was released in April, 2022, and was one of Ye's newest takes over the earthy tone color palette, while providing a clean tonal look.

The Foam Runner Sulfur is constructed out of lightweight EVA and algae in a lighter tan color. The one-piece sculpture is marked with oval and circular perforations, as usual, on the upper, for enhanced comfort in the summer season.

The pair forgoes the MX-styled patterns and applies the titular hue over the entirety of the footwear, which is slightly brighter than the previously seen Desert Sand and Ochre colorway.

The Sulfur colorway has been seen over multiple silhouettes of Yeezy multiple times, including the sandy beige color over the Knit Runner slipper, 450 sneaker, as well as the boot.

The monochromatic sandals also feature caged makeup and tread for adding in stability and support. The Yeezy Foam Runner footwear was released on April 22, 2022 for $90 in adult sizes on the official e-commerce site of Yeezy supply and the CONFIRMED app. The Yeezy Foam Runner Sulfur was also released in kids and toddler sizes for $65 and $45, respectively.

