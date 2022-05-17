Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog: Where to buy, price, release date and more details explored

Salehe Bembury, who is widely recognized for revamping the New Balance 2002R and 574 YURT silhouettes, kicked off his maiden collaboration with Crocs, the Pollex Clog, in November last year.

After months of conjecture and teasing, the erstwhile Versace VP finally revealed the specifications of his second batch of clogs, which will be delivered in "Crocodile," "Stratus," and "Urchin" colorways.

On May 5, 2022, the designer took to his Instagram to share the global release date of his upcoming Crocs Pollex Clogs lineup, which is May 24, at 9 AM PST.

All of these quirky pieces are expected to be dropped on Crocs.com as well as beaspung.com. If you want to get your hands on these snazzy monotone pollex clogs, they will cost you $85.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs are launching in three fresh colorways

Earlier in November 2021, the two came together to launch their first set of pollex clogs in "Cucumber" and "Menemsha" styles. These footwear sported a look that was far from Crocs’ most signature design.

The fresh artistic clogs come in three color schemes: green "Crocodile," lavender purple "Urchin," and white "Stratus."

The collab’s description on Crocs’ official website reads,

“The Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury is an exploration of form and function that balances heritage with the most innovative mold in the shoe business. This is an entirely new direction for our Classic Clog, reworked by renowned footwear designer Salehe Bembury.”

These clogs combine three of Bembury's unique fingerprints with striking concave grooves that allow for multi-directional gripping. For greater airflow, holes at the top of Pollex silhouettes are meant to be in line with the high-heat zones of the foot.

With two flexible and interchangeable heel straps, the shoe can be sported in two different ways: "Trail" for everyday and leisure use, and strapless for "Free" wear. To wrap up the look, co-branding is added to the heels.

Salehe and the footwear brand collaborated with musician Miguel and digital artist Pasabist to model the latest spinoffs for their campaign.

Although the footwear will witness a worldwide release on May 24, Crocs Club members can participate in the drawing a day earlier, on May 23, at 12 PM ET, exclusively for Stratus colorway.

The Crocodile and Urchin iterations, on the other hand, will accept all the drawing entries on May 24, at 12 PM ET.

What are other recent projects of Crocs?

The clogs genius recently unveiled a new collaborative collection with Lazy Oaf, a popular lifestyle brand. The duo created a limited-edition 3-piece clog line with surreal overtones.

The fanciful reinterpretation of the clogs label is merged with Lazy Oaf's quirky flair, which will be released on May 19, 2022. Ranging from $80 to $128, the upcoming designs will be sold via the online stores of Lazy Oaf and footwear brand.

