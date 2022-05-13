Crocs X Lazy Oaf: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the collab

American footwear company Crocs has announced a new collaboration collection with lifestyle cult-favorite brand Lazy Oaf. Titled Crocs x Lazy Oaf, the collection will offer a limited-edition 3-piece clog line with otherworldly references.

Lazy Oaf's style of quirk is integrated with the whimsical reimagination of the Crocs Universe. All three choices from the Crocs x Lazy Oaf collection will be available via a raffle on the Crocs website on May 17, 2022.

The official launch of the limited-edition collection is on May 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. CEST on both Lazy Oaf and Crocs' official e-commerce sites.

More about the upcoming Crocs x Lazy Oaf limited-edition collection

The upcoming Crocs x Lazy Oaf limited-edition collection (Image via Crocs)

The upcoming Crocs x Lazy Oaf limited-edition collection will bring three pieces, including the Classic clog, Mega Crush clog, and Lined clog. The brands have announced that the collection will be limited.

Gemma Shiel, the founder & creative director of Lazy Oaf, commented upon the upcoming collaboration between the two labels in a press release, saying:

"Crocs have been a staple in many a Lazy Oaf campaign, and we think they’re the ultimate shoe for anyone craving that ‘Lazy’ lifestyle. We love the lo-fi aesthetic and unpretentiousness of Crocs."

Yann Le Bozec, senior marketing director at Crocs, also commented on the collaboration and expressed their creative similarities in the aforementioned press release, saying:

“Our mission is to make everyone feel comfortable in their own shoes, so it felt only natural to partner with Lazy Oaf – a brand that shares our passion of creativity and self-expression.”

The three footwear styles will further be accompanied by Jibbitz charms. The first one in the collection is the high-impact Mega Crush clog. Staying true to the "more is more" aesthetic, the clog is decked out in a rainbow-hued tie-dye print with ditsy flower clips.

The platform features a stacked sole and incorporates a metallic purple misdole set between the upper and two-toned sole. The Mega Crush clog features a spray-painted outsole and features an enormous floral jibbitz charm.

The second pair is a Classic clog silhouette decked out in a neon gradient-green tone. The shoes resemble slime and are designed in bursts of outlandish style. The Classic clog is accompanied by a translucent teddy-bear shaped Jibbitz, which matches Lazy Oaf's gummy bear.

Lastly, the Lined clogs are integrated with fleece lining and a giant three-eyed teddy head on each pair. The oversized teddy is stitched onto the toebox, matching the shearling padding.

Each of these styles have their very own world theme, inspired by old-school gaming and sci-fi. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase online on both the brand's official website in a retail price range of £64 (approx $80) to £105 ( approx $128).

Edited by Saman