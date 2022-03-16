×
Mike Tyson ear gummies: Where to buy and all you need to know

Mike Tyson's cannabis brand has launched a new product (Image via Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 03:38 PM IST
Feature

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand recently launched ear-shaped marijuana edibles after being disqualified from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship for biting his opponent’s ears 25 years ago.

The incident came to be known as The Bite Fight against Evander Holyfield. Mike’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, announced a new product, ear-shaped edibles titled Mike Bites, which also has a missing chunk.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 https://t.co/BCbXcdYcra

The company announced the product through Twitter on March 15.

Everything known about Mike Tyson’s edibles Mike Bites

Those who wish to purchase Mike’s newly launched edibles can order from the official website.

The customer needs to click on Store Locator and if they are a resident of California, the edibles will be delivered directly to their doorstep. Tyson20's website stated that they have partnered with High Times to deliver the products at home.

"Here's my problem... they're shaped like ears with the bite already taken out of them! I feel like it should be a full ear that YOU can then bite." 😂😭😂😭— @djacoby's ONE THOUGHT on Mike Tyson's new ear gummies https://t.co/c6voOq4CDi
Well now I have to visit California and try the Mike Tyson ear bite weed gummies https://t.co/xUMMmGDIR9

While announcing on Twitter, the weed brand said that the gummies would be sold at dispensaries in Massachusetts, California, and Nevada. He also put his stamp of approval on the gummies, writing,

“These ears actually taste good!”
Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield&#039;s ear in a boxing match back in 1997 (Images via JC Olivera and Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear in a boxing match back in 1997 (Images via JC Olivera and Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Mirror reported that Tyson pitched the idea of the gummies to Holyfield in 2019 on an episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast. Holyfield said,

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive something like that? I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too – it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder, he dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too. You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears. Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ‘em.”
In 1997, Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield's ear before spitting it out onto the canvas. Although the match resumed, the boxer was disqualified, his boxing license was revoked, and he was fined $3 million.

Edited by Srijan Sen
