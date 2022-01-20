Jim Belushi net worth: Actor's fortune explored as his marijuana farm business grows 

American actor Jim Belushi opened up about the benefits of his new profession of growing cannabis. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the 67-year-old spoke about the medicinal benefits of weed.

"It is the greatest medicine. It gives you energy. It's very creative."

Belushi also said that his brother, John Belushi, may not have died so young if he had been using marijuana. The SNL and Blues Brothers star was 33 when he died of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Beverly Hills in 1982.

"You know, he died of a drug overdose and I really think if he was a pothead, he'd be alive. Because it's a great medicine."

Belushi noted that his late brother's struggle with drugs may have been caused by Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy - brain damage caused by repeated head trauma. John played a lot of football.

Jim Belushi founded Belushi Farms in 2015, a weed farm in Oregon. He started the business with his cousin Chris, the general manager of the 93-acre property supplying fresh weed to local businesses.

The K-9 actor also has a television series Growing Belushi streamed on Discovery Channel, which first debuted in August 2020. The show returned with its second season on January 19, 2021.

What is Jim Belushi's net worth?

Jim Belushi, real name James Adam Belushi, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 15, 1954. He grew up with his siblings - Marian, Billy and John.

Their father was from Albania, while their mother was from Ohio. Jim graduated from Wheaton Central High School in 1972 and enrolled at College of DuPage. Later, he transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Speech and Theater Arts.

As of now, Jim Belushi is worth $50 million. Belushi listed his 14,000 square foot Brentwood, California home for $38.5 million in September 2017. The mansion was built in 2010 and features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a sauna, screening room, pool house, and a detached guest house.

Jim Belushi tied the knot with Sandra Davenport in 1980. The duo welcomed their first child, Robert, before separating in 1988. Belushi later married actress Marjorie Bransfield in 1990 but divorced in 1992.

Also Read Article Continues below

Belushi married Jennifer Sloan in May 1998. However, in 2018, Sloan filed for divorce, but they reconciled in 2019. Belushi's acting credits include The Man With One Red Shoe, Little Shop of Horrors, Jumpin Jack Flash, and Gang Related.

Edited by Srijan Sen