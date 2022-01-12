BLACKPINK's Lisa wore a cozy sweater from clothing line owned by BTS' Jungkook's brother

On January 6, 2022, BLACKPINK's Lisa posted new pictures of herself on Instagram. The idol was wearing a pretty fluffy hat and a blue sweater with a huge tulip woven in the middle of it.

Fans of the group not only follow them for their music, but also for their fashion. The idols have always made new fashion statements with each having a unique style.

BLACKPINK's Lisa looks cute in blue

Lisa surprised fans with her vibrant casual outfit on her official Instagram account. The singer wore a blue sweater with a huge yellow tulip woven in the middle of it. She further paired her outfit with a furry teddy pink hat.

The caption on her post was rather heart-warming as the singer wished her followers the best for the new year. Her caption read:

"Wishing you all the best in 2022!".

The idol posed with a radiant smile for her 71.6 million followers. But that's not all, Lisa's sweater is from the clothing brand Graffitionmind. The owner of Graffitionmind is none other than BTS Jungkook's brother Jeon Jung-hyun.

Exciting apparels by Graffitionmind

Graffitionmind is a brand launched by Six6uys, a company founded by Jungkook's brother Jeon Jung-hyun back in late May 2021. The company's headquarters is in Uijeongbu-si, Gyeonggi-do. It aims at manufacturing wholesale clothing, accessories, and a real estate rental business.

According to reports, Jungkook resigned from his position as in-house director from SIX6uys Co., Ltd. as netizens accused him of backdoor advertising. The South Korean Fair Trade Commission later stated that wearing an article of clothing did not violate any terms.

In all honesty, the energetic Euphoria singer stepped down from his post to avoid conflict. Graffitionmind is still doing well as one can see K-pop idol Lisa buying and wearing its adorable sweater.

Additionally, sales went up as soon as people saw this adorable yet chic sweater worn by Lisa. The tulip cashmere sweater costs 189,000 South Korean Won (about $158 USD) and comes in two sizes. The furry teddy pink knitted hat from Misu A Barbe cost 165,000 South Korean Won (about $138 USD).

Fans were happy to see Lisa having fun as she posed for the camera in her comfy-casual clothing. The K-pop idol has got style and her Instagram followers agree with the same.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul