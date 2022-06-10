Where to buy Nike ISPA Link sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Driven by innovation and zeal, Nike continues to rethink its footwear design. Following in this vein, their new project is a component of the ISPA (Improve, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt) program, which was launched in 2018. The new ISPA Link sneakers are detachable and recyclable. They also help the swoosh brand achieve its circular vision.

The circular vision is a closed loop system that further helps in protecting the planet by eliminating any waste in the design. The ISPA Link sneakers are releasing in two colorways, i.e., Black / Medium Olive and Barley / Desert Moss, on June 22, 2022 at the official e-commerce site of SNKRS for $225.

More about the upcoming Nike ISPA Link sneakers and its technology

ISPA Link sneakers and technology behind it (Image via Nike)

Nike disclosed in a press release that the ISPA Link technology would be included in the sneakers on April 27, 2022, and outlined the shoe-making process. They further announced that they will be debuting two colorways of the new footwear models in June to showcase the brand's innovative capabilities and their future in the circular design, which is built for diassembly and assembly.

Darryl Matthews, Vice President, Catalyst Footwear Product Design, commented in a press release about the ISPA Link shoes,

“Designed in partnership with engineering, digital product creation and development, these shoes are completely informed by method of make — it really is a case of form following function. Our hope is that these ideas and aesthetics become normalized, accelerating our ability to imagine how shoes will continue to evolve in the future.”

The shoes are debuting in two colorways, Black and Barley iterations. These shoes can be broken into three modules, and are devoid of any glue in the construction. The glue-less model allows the sneakers to be easily taken apart and recycled.

Nike reported that assembling a pair of shoes takes only eight minutes, and the sole unit stands out in the module. The sole unit offers pops of color and utilizes a peg in its design to fit into the openings of the uppers. Nike described the shoes in an introduction to the product,

"Just 2 pieces, zero glue and a whole lot of comfort—the ISPA Link will change how you think about shoes. Constructed with interlocking components and guided by Nike's circular design philosophy, each pair is created with the intent to use as few materials as possible."

The site further clarifies that their 2-piece construction does not imply that the pair will be uncomfortable,

"But don't worry, even with this pared-down design, the underfoot sensation is pure bliss. Your foot rests right on top of the ultra-soft foam midsole. An airy knit upper creates a bootie-like fit that hugs your foot with every step. Get going, keep going, it's as easy as 1, 2. And when you're done, there's no need to take them apart."

The first colorway debuting on June 22 is Black and Medium Olive. The pair arrives in Black / Medium Olive / Grey colorway and is contructed with sustainable material, including Flyknit upper, made out of 100% recycled polyesters, while the TPU cages over the base are made out of 20% recycled materials. The tread/ outsoles underfoot are donned in an olive green color.

Next on the offering is the Barley and Desert Moss colorway, which features engineered EVA sockliners, made out of 10% recycled materials. More detailing such as swoosh branding appears on the outsole, toe box, and lateral heels. The treads are donned in a desert moss hue.

Both the colorways are set to be released on June 22, 2022 at the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS at a retail price of $225.

