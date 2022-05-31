Amber Heard Joshua Tree house explored as actress reportedly gears up to move to desert home after Johnny Depp trial

Following the grueling defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, it seems like the former is moving into a three-bedroom home near Joshua Tree. According to sources, the 36-year-old will be shifting to California’s Mojave Desert along with her daughter, Oonagh. It seems like the actress needs a revival in the Yucca Valley rather than in lavish homes in Los Angeles following the sensationalized legal battle.

A source stated that Amber Heard needed some quiet time away from the bustle of Los Angeles, saying:

“Amber loves spending time in the desert. It’s the one place she can get away from everything. She’s really ­connected with the artistic ­community there, and feels she experiences a true getaway. Joshua Tree is full of cool hipsters and it’s just her scene. She can get away from it all and it’s a sanctuary.”

The source added that the property has provided an escape from the ongoing legal battle and has given her space to relax.

Geo TV reported that the move came after the actress received death threats from her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp’s fans.

Inside Amber Heard’s home in Yucca Valley, California

Reportedly, the actress' name did not appear in the property’s deed. However, the house is under a trust linked to Amber Heard, which acquired the six-acre estate in 2019 by paying $570,000.

It was acquired just a year before the pandemic, making it much cheaper than the soaring prices now. Currently, the property would be priced at one million dollars.

Inside the desert property (Image via MLS)

The luxurious home is located deep in the Yucca Valley, in California’s San Bernardino County. Around 20,000 people reside in the town. The nearest hot spot would be Joshua Tree National Park, roughly 10 miles away.

The home was reportedly built in 2015 and offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. The property has a main living area with concrete floors and high ceilings. It also has a fireplace and a handy home bar with a wine cooler.

Inside the desert property (Image via MLS) Inside the desert property (Image via MLS)

The granite-topped kitchen countertops have high-end Wolf and Miele appliances.

The property contains three bedrooms, with its primary suite having direct access to the back patio of the house. The bathroom includes a built-in bathtub that takes center stage in the spa-styled bathroom. It also offers dual vanities and a custom shower.

Inside the desert property (Image via MLS)

Inside the desert property (Image via MLS)

The property has a 110-foot wooden bridge built by its previous owner that connects a hill to the house. On the other side of the home, one can see a hill-top gazebo.

Inside the desert property (Image via MLS)

It seems like Amber Heard was not the only one seeking relaxation following the court battle. Johnny Depp was spotted at a concert in the UK alongside musician Jeff Beck. Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star were stunned to see Depp perform following the past difficult days at the Fairfax court in Virginia.

