Justin Timberlake net worth: Singer’s fortune explored as he sells music catalogue for $100 million

Justin Timberlake has sold his entire song catalogue to the song management company Hipgnosi. The singer has handed over the entire copyright for his biggest hits in a deal worth $100 million, according to reports.

Timberlake said in a statement:

“I am excited to be partnering with Merck [Mercuriadis] and Hipgnosis – he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

Justin Timberlake sells off 200 songs approximately

Hipgnosis is a London-based song management firm that announced the purchase of Timberlake’s copyrights on all the tracks he wrote or co-wrote. According to Hipgnosos CEO Merck Mercuriadis, the singer sold around 200 songs including his hit numbers S*xyBack, Can't Stop the Feeling and Mirrors.

Justin Timberlake's song catalog spans over 20 years of his music career, which launched after he found fame in 1995 as a member of NSYNC. Timberlake then began his solo career during which he has recorded five studio albums and 40 singles.

Hipgnosis’s CEO and former music manager Mercuriadis said:

“Justin’s incredible catalogue will join other amazing works at Hipgnosis which we know will serve as a great steward of his work. We look forward to a great partnership between Justin and Hipgnosis.”

What is Justin Timberlake’s net worth?

Until earlier this month, the singer’s net worth was $250 million. However, after Justin TImberlake’s latest deal, the net worth total comes to $350.

Timberlake began his career as child star on shows like Star Search and The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. He then rose to fame as a member of the boy band NSYNC after which he stepped into solo music career. He also began acting not long after.

In 2003, the singer signed a deal with McDonald's and recorded the song I'm Lovin' It. He was estimated to have earned $6 million dollars from that project alone.

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel spent $6.6 million on a 2,600 square-foot penthouse in NYC's Soho neighborhood in 2010. They sold the property in January 2019 for a little less than they paid a decade earlier. In 2017, the couple spent $20.2 million on a penthouse in Tribecca and they went on to sell it for $29 million.

Biel and Timberlake bought their mansion in Hollywood Hills Helen Hunt for $8.3 million. In October 2021, the singer listed the property for $35 million. The couple owns a 130-acre undeveloped estate near Nashville, that they bought for $4 million in 2015.

Other celebrities who have sold off their catalogs to music firms

Popular singers selling their musical catalogs is now becoming a rising trend. Justin Timberlake is not the only celebrity to sell off the rights to their biggest songs. Other famous singers who have also sold off their entire song catalogs include Ryan Tedder and Bruno Mars.

Bruce Springsteen sold off his entire discography for $550 million, while Tina Turner sold her catalog to BMG for $50 million. Bob Dylan also sold his entire catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group in 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee