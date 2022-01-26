What happened between Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson? Super Bowl 2004 drama explained ahead of documentary premiere

Janet Jackson is all set to speak about her infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show performance in a documentary titled Janet Jackson.

In the two-part, four-hour documentary, the iconic singer will address all her life-changing controversies: from her brother Michael Jackson's death to her infamous performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004.

Super Bowl 2004 drama explained ahead of Janet Jackson documentary premiere

One of the things the year 2004 will always be remembered for is the scandalous Super Bowl incident between singers Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson.

While performing Rock Your Body, Timberlake and Jackson were supposed to do a costume reveal at the end of their performance. But things did not go according to plan as Timberlake “accidentally” ripped off a piece of Jackson’s costume, exposing her br**st in front of 100 million television viewers.

Apologizing in a statement to MTV News, Timberlake said:

“I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. It was not intentional and is regrettable.”

Meanwhile, Jackson's representative told E! News:

“Justin was supposed to pull away the rubber bustier to reveal a red lace bra. The garment collapsed and her breast was accidentally revealed.”

However, the matter did not end there. The performance became the subject of a probe after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received complaints from around 540,000 people about the two singers' indecent performance.

Both Timberlake and Jackson were bombarded with questions about the incident in every single interview thereafter, making it difficult for either of them to move on.

But a couple of years later, Jackson apparently resolved any differences with her Timberlake and pulled through the difficult period with the help of “not just family, but God.”

Now with a new documentary, Janet Jackson, the five-time Grammy winner, Jackson will revisit the “embarrassing” act and shed more light on the matter. Apart from that, the show will also revisit defining moments of career, as well as her children and past relationships.

Directed by Ben Hirsch, the documentary stars Janet Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Randy Jackson, among others. Workerbee's Rick Murray and A+E Networks' Miranda Bryant are executive producers. Janet Jackson will stream on January 28, 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

