Deadly House Call cast list: Joanne Jansen and others in Lifetime’s thriller movie

Deadly House Call is an upcoming Lifetime movie set to premiere this weekend. It is a thriller drama that will keep viewers hooked till the end.

The flick deals with a woman who juggles between her work and family. She also has to look after her father, who has onset dementia.

Failing to be present for her dad all the time, she hires a nurse for him. Things take an ugly turn when the nurse sets her eye on her family's fortune.

The official synopsis of the upcoming Lifetime drama reads:

“A busy working mother hires a nurse to care for her wealthy father who has early onset dementia. Soon a bizarre deception creeps into play when the seductive nurse makes a play for the family fortune.”

Meet the cast members of Deadly House Call

1) Joanne Jansen

The critically acclaimed actress Joanne Jansen is best known for Friends with Benefits, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Bite of a Mango. The Aussie beauty has also appeared in Most Dangerous Game, Vicious Fun, Separation Anxiety and Haphead.

She has written and produced a few projects as well. One of them is Bite of a Mango, directed by her best friend, Ron Dias.

2) Neville Edwards

Neville Edwards (Image via Neville Edwards Tripod)

In the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Neville Edwards will portray the wealthy father’s character who has onset dementia.

The actor has 44 credits to his name and has been working in the entertainment industry since 1994. He has appeared in Exit Wounds, Dawn of the Dead, The Human Stain, Antibirth, Into The West and RoboCop: Prime Directives.

Edwards pursued acting training from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and used to be a great football and basketball player. Before being an actor, he spent 18 years working as a high school history and physical education teacher in Toronto.

3) Sierra Wooldridge

Whether Sierra Wooldridge will play the working mother or nurse’s role in Deadly House Call is unclear. The talented actress will surely do justice to any part.

The Canadian beauty has worked in Anon, 12 Monkeys, A Daughter’s Revenge, Guilty Party, The Bold Type and Private Eyes. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Wooldridge wanted to be an actress from seven. She belongs to European and African descent and is also a certified fitness coach.

Meanwhile, Deadly House Call is set to be released on Lifetime on Sunday, January 23, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Yasho Amonkar