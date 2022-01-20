‘Vanished: Searching for My Sister’ cast list: Tatyana Ali and others in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime’s weekend thriller marathon includes Vanished: Searching for My Sister, starring Tatyana Ali in the lead. She will play a double role, starring as twins Jada and Kayla in the flick.

While Jada is the responsible working sister, Kayla is the wild child. The latter is divorced and shares a daughter with former husband Warren. She requests Jada to look after her child for a few days as she has to set up her new apartment.

When Jada couldn’t contact Kayla after a few days, she files a missing person’s report. After the authorities fail to give her any leads, Jada decides to search for her twin by herself.

The synopsis of the Lifetime movie reads:

“She [Jada] disguises herself as her sister and gets pulled into a world of drugs and deceit in order to learn the shocking truth about what really happened to Kayla.”

Meet the cast members of ‘Vanished: Searching for My Sister’

1) Tatyana Ali

Lifetime viewers will be familiar with Tatyana Ali, who was last seen in the network’s A Picture Perfect Holiday. She has been working in the entertainment industry since childhood. A talented singer, Ali gave her first audition in 1969 for Sesame Street as a child artist.

The critically acclaimed actress has appeared in The Young and The Restless, Love That Girl!, Fancy Nancy, Jingle Belle and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Ali will play the roles of twins Jade and Kayla.

2) Justin Bruening

Justin Bruening is known for playing firefighter and April’s husband, Matthew Taylor, in Grey’s Anatomy. He has also been a part of projects such as Sweet Magnolias, Good Behavior, Ringer, The Messengers, Switched at Birth, Ravenswood and All My Children.

He plays Kayla’s husband Warren in Vanished: Searching for My Sister. In personal life, he is married to actress Alexa Havins and has three children.

3) Jasmine Guy

Veteran actress Jasmine Guy is an incredible dancer and comedian. She started her career at an American dance theater, which opened the gates of Broadway shows.

She has appeared in 76 projects to date and some of her credits include Harlem, Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries, The Christmas Pact, Superstition, K.C. Undercover, Dead Like Me and A Different World. She will be seen portraying Detective Hill in the upcoming Lifetime drama.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Vanished: Searching for My Sister also stars Carolyn Hennesy as Detective Mary and Anthony “Treach” Criss as Coogi.

Directed by Tim Woodward Jr., the thriller movie is reportedly based on a true story. Vanished: Searching for My Sister is all set to premiere Saturday, January 22 at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Saman