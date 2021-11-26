‘Sinister Switch’ cast list: Emily Alatalo, Steve Belford and others in Lifetime’s thriller drama

Lifetime premieres Sinister Switch this weekend to give viewers a thriller-filled Friday. This is a suspense drama that promises to keep one on the edge of their seats.

Sinister Switch revolves around a couple, Kristen and Justin, who are over the moon when their missing daughter returns home. Olivia was kidnapped six years ago, along with five more girls, but she's the only one who's found. After some time the parents grow suspicious, as she fails to give straight answers about her abductor and what happened to her.

Is this girl not Olivia? If she isn’t, then where is their daughter? All questions will be answered soon.

In the meantime, let’s have a look at the cast members of Sinister Switch.

Emily Alatalo as Kristen

Born as Emily Faye Caroline Alatalo, the actress is best known for her work in The Scarehouse, The Detail, and Mother! She has also appeared in multiple projects such as Beginner’s Luck, Christmas Catch, Swerve, Crackerhead, The Returned, Beauty and the Beast, Dead Genesis and Neverlost.

In Sinister Switch, she plays Olivia's mother Kristen, who will be seen risking everything to find her missing daughter.

Natalie Jane appears as an impersonator

Natalie Jane hails from Toronto, Ontario and is new to the entertainment industry. As per her Twitter profile, she is represented by one of the Canada’s best labor unions, The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

Prior to Sinister Switch, she has done Vicious Fun (movie), Coroner (TV series) and Paranormal Witness (TV docuseries). In the upcoming Lifetime drama, she is introduced as Olivia, but the truth unveils her identity.

Steve Belford as Justin

Steve Belford is a Canadian actor who has done American television shows like Flashpoint, The Good Witch, Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries. Some of his credits also include Radio Free Roscoe, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Paradise Falls, Fargo, Condor and Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe.

In Sinister Switch, he plays Justin, who is Olivia’s father. Justin is the first one to become suspicious about the girl who says it is his daughter.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Sinister Switch also stars Jas Dhanda (Anne), Tonjha Richardson (Detective Simmons), Nicole Volossetski (Ollie) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Beth).

When will ‘Sinister Switch’ premiere?

Directed by Christopher Redmond, Sinister Switch seems like a promising thriller drama. The official synopsis reads:

“A couple welcomes their long-lost daughter home but begin to question whether she really is their child.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Sinister Switch is all set to premiere on Friday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming options, such as fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider