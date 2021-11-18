'Dying for a Good Grade’ cast list: Karis Cameron, Stefanie Von Pfetten and others from Lifetime thriller

Dying for a Good Grade is a Lifetime thriller that is set to premiere this weekend. The movie’s theme is exactly what the title suggests.

Originally titled Admitted or Dead, the Lifetime film revolves around Anni, who wants to get into a good college. After listening to her best friend, Anni finds herself in the middle of an admission scandal.

Things go downhill when she tells her mother after the police get involved. Will Anni’s decision turn fatal for her and her loved ones? Only time will tell.

Let's have a look at the cast of 'Dying for a Good Grade.'

1) Karis Cameron plays Anni

Born in British Columbia, Canada, Karis Cameron is an actress who has mostly worked in television movies and series.

She is best known for Open Heart, A Sinister Secret, Nancy Drew, My Husband’s Deadly Past, The Sinners, New Year’s Kiss, Witness Protection and Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

Dying for a Good Grade is yet another of her thriller dramas. In the Lifetime film, she will feature as Anni who has landed herself in an admission scandal.

2) Stefanie Von Pfetten as Jennifer

Stefanie Von Pfetten is a Canadian actress of German descent who was born in Vancouver, Canada. She has been working in television and movies since 1998 and till date, she has done 74 projects in total.

Pfetten is known for her work in Cracked, The Last Tycoon, Welcome to Marwen, Numb, Day of the Dead, L.A.’s Finest, Shooter and Happy Face Killer.

The actress will play Anni’s mother Jennifer in Dying for a Good Grade.

3) Rachelle Gillis as Katie

The Instagram profile of Rachelle Gillis describes her as a “passionate storyteller & student of the human experience.”

Gillis’ started her entertainment career a few years back and until now she has done a total of 13 projects. Her television series credits include Supernatural, R.L. Stine’s the Haunting Hour, Haters Back Off! and Garage Sale Mysteries.

She has also appeared in films like Deadly Sorority, Summer in the City, Pants on Fire and A Harvest Wedding. In the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Gillis will play Katie, best friend of Anni.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Dying for a Good Grade also stars Jason Cermak (as Grant), Joel Semande (Reilly), Taylor Kare (Nathan), Ona Grauer (Lisa), Marnie Mahannnah (Regina) and Kendra Westwood (Detective Gordon).

What to expect from the Lifetime drama?

Dying for a Good Grade trailer begins with Katie asking Anni about everything she has told her mother about the admission scheme.

The conversation leads to Nathan, who is missing. As the secret begins to unravel, all the teenagers’ lives seem to be in danger.

The official synopsis of Dying for a Good Grade reads:

“Inspired by the College Admissions Scandal. Wanting to ensure she gets into a great college, a female student becomes involved in the admission scandal at the urging of her best friend. When the police start snooping around and begin to close in on the ringleader, the student tells her mom. But when they both attempt to end their involvement, things turn deadly.”

Directed by Ken Friss, Dying for a Good Grade premieres Friday, November 19, at 9.00 pm.

Meanwhile, you can also watch previous week’s thriller movies such as A Mother’s Fury and Strike Her Dead. Lifetime also has a line-up of Christmas-themed films until December 25.

Edited by Prem Deshpande