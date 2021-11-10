'Strike Her Dead' cast list: Cece Kelly, Marc Herrmann and others star in Lifetime thriller

Strike Her Dead is yet another thriller which is set to air on Lifetime this weekend. The movie deals with champion soccer player Jenna Sims' story, who is trying to find her footing in a new town.

Originally titled Killer Cover Up, the Lifetime movie revolves around Jenna, who is struggling to make friends on her new school’s soccer team.

When her teammates reveal that an ex-teammate mysteriously disappeared, Jenna becomes curious and investigates. Things soon go sideways when she gets framed for a student’s murder.

Strike Her Dead full cast list

Cece Kelly as Jenna Sims

Cece Kelly is a young actress who is known for her work in Family Camp, Halt and Catch Fire and Through the Glass Darkly. She has also appeared in the short film, Here Today, for which Kelly received an award for Best Supporting Role.

Kelly’s other movies and television credits include Big Freaking Rat, Eye For An Eye, Betrayed, Union, Molt, Forget Everything and Run, The Rack Pack and Nation’s Fire.

In Strike Her Dead, she plays the lead role of Jenna Sims, who will be framed for the murder of her classmate.

Marc Herrmann as Coach Ritchie

Apart from being a talented actor, Marc Herrmann is also a writer, director and producer. He is best known for starring in Christmas Together, Blood Brothers and Deadly Mile High Club.

Herrmann has also appeared in movies including 5 South, The Wrong Cheer Captain and Christmas in Pine Valley.

In Strike Her Dead, he plays Coach Ritchie, who befriends Jenny and appears harmless in the film. The trailer of the film however, shows how a sweet-looking coach turns into a villain.

Grace Lawell as Alicia

Grace Lawell will be seen playing Alicia in the Lifetime thriller. According to the trailer, she will be one of the 'popular' soccer players who dies at a pool party.

Prior to Strike Her Head, Lawell was seen in projects like Pretty Little Victim, Legacies and Cobra Kai.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Strike Her Dead also stars the following actors:

René Ashton as Sally Sims

Chip Lane as Joe Sims

N’dia Lamar as Stacy

Nicole Wheeler as Grace

Cristina Nuñez as Maria Tapia

Dean Coutris as Detective Willow

Greg Corbett as Dan Rocklin

Alexandra Swartz as Cleo

Chantey Colet as Principal Butler

The official synopsis of Strike Her Dead reads:

“Jenna joins her new school’s soccer team in the hopes of making new friends and keeping her college scholarship, but things soon turn dangerous when she is framed for murder after discovering the cover-up of a player’s death. Can she find who the real culprit is before the real murderer gets to her?”

Directed by Damián Romay, Strike Her Dead will premiere Friday, November 12, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Lifetime.

Apart from thriller movies like Strike Her Dead and Deadly Due Date, Lifetime also brings a line-up of Christmas-themed flicks like An Ice Wine Christmas, Highway to Heaven and other movies that are a part of “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event.

Edited by Danyal Arabi