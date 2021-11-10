'A Mother's Fury' cast list: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephanie Cleough and others star in Lifetime thriller

A Mother's Fury is the perfect pick if you are searching for a thriller movie to line up this weekend. The Lifetime drama is about a new mom who is facing life-threatening threats online.

Originally titled Snatched From Mommy, the upcoming film revolves around Elizabeth, who gave birth to a boy which inspired her to launch her own mommy blog. But after she starts receiving negative and abusive comments, Elizabeth begins to question her decision.

Things go sideways when she starts receiving threatening messages for her baby, who is later kidnapped. Will the mother's fury and agony be enough to find her child? Find out by watching A Mother's Fury on November 13

Meet the cast of 'A Mother's Fury’

Chelsea Hobbs as Elizabeth Daley

Chelsea Hobbs has been a part of the entertainment world since the age of eight. She rose to fame in 2002 when she appeared in Hallmark series, Snow Queen. Later, Hobbs starred in multiple films and series, such as UnREAL, Lords of Dogtown, Make It or Break It, The Good Doctor, Left for Dead, Lucifer and Supernatural.

In A Mother's Fury, she plays the lead character Elizabeth, who is an author and a new parent in the film.

Stephanie Cleough plays Julie Cameron

Stephanie Cleough is an American actress who is known for her work in Altered Carbon, Legends of Tomorrow, The Originals, Trauma Therapy, The Get and The Mentalist. She has done several short films, including The Same Thread, The Call from the Fallen Tower, The Performance Artist and S*x, Drugs, & Awkward Office Encounters.

In A Mother's Fury, Cleough will play Julie Cameron and her character can be described as a chameleon. As per the trailer, she pretends to be Elizabeth’s friend, but the reality is something else.

James Neate as Jeff Daley

James Neate started his career as a fashion model for brands like Lacoste, Prada and Louis Vuitton. He then shifted his interest to movies and TV series.

Neate has appeared in The Man in the High Castle, Chesapeake Shores, Prison Break, Lucifer, iZombie, The Flash, The 100 and Van Helsing. His movie credits include My Boyfriend’s Dog, The Cannon, Daughter and The Sinners.

He will star in A Mother's Fury as Elizabeth’s husband Jeff Daley. Interestingly, Neate is married to Hobbs (Elizabeth) in real life and their son Jones plays the role of their son Evan in the film.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the Lifetime thriller also features Stephanie Izsak (as Kate Winters), Melanie Rees (Detective Anne Bunch), Justin Lacey (Officer Jansk), Shay Galor (Sharon Coldwater), Dave Kenneth McKinnon (Bill) and Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan (Janet Carling).

'A Mother's Fury’ release date

The trailer of A Mother's Fury is chilling. The film comes with a message of how the internet and jealousy can ruin a happy family.

The official synopsis of the thriller drama reads:

“Elizabeth and her husband are basking in the glow of being new parents. When Elizabeth starts a mommy blog to document the experience, her baby Evan is kidnapped and she realizes danger lies much closer than she thought.”

Directed by David Langlois, A Mother's Fury is all set to premiere Saturday, November 13, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Apart from this, the network is also streaming new thriller movies along with a line-up of Christmas-themed films.

Edited by Danyal Arabi