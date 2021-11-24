'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby' cast list: Meet Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, and others from Lifetime drama

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby is a Lifetime drama that is set to bring joy and happiness to the viewers. This movie is all about how a big family comes together to celebrate the holiday season.

It is the third installment of the 2019 movie Merry Liddle Christmas. In 2020, its second part premiered titled Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding.

Going by the titles, the story of the franchise revolves around the Liddle family. The main character Jacquie fell in love in the first part, then got married in the second, and now, the third installment shows her pregnant.

The official synopsis of Merry Liddle Christmas Baby reads:

“With their family expanding in ways they could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter.”

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast members of the upcoming Lifetime movie.

Kelly Rowland as Jacquie Liddle

Actress Kelly Rowland is also a renowned singer, songwriter, and music composer. She has been nominated for prestigious music awards, among which she has won Billboard Music Awards and Grammy Awards.

With several music videos to her credit, Rowland has also appeared in multiple movies and television shows. Some of her work include Freddy vs. Jason, About Time, American Soul, Think Like a Man, L.A.’s Finest, Bad Hair and Empire, along with the Merry Liddle Christmas franchise.

In the upcoming Lifetime drama, she plays Jacquie Liddle, who is heavily pregnant with her husband Tyler. Will she give birth on the day of Christmas? Only time will tell.

Thomas Cadrot plays Tyler

Along with the Lifetime movie installments, Thomas Cadrot has also worked in Firefly Lane, The Good Doctor, Debris, My Best Friend’s Bouquet, In the Key of Love, Charmed, A Midsummer’s Nightmare, The Flash, Love on the Air, Supernatural, and Arrow.

In Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, he portrays Jacquie’s husband, Tyler.

Bresha Webb as Kiara

Bresha Webb is known for working on multiple television shows, such as HouseBroken, Grey’s Anatomy, Run the World, Marlon, Sherman’s Showcase, The Last O.G., Truth Be Told, and Love That Girl! Her movie credits include Keep It Together, Home, Night School, The House Next Door, and A Fall from Grace.

Webb plays Jacquie’s fashionista sister Kiara Liddle in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby. She will be seen dating Chris (Nathan Witte) in the movie.

Jacquie and Kiera have another sister, Treena, played by Latonya Williams, who will be seen planning to adopt a child with her husband Julian (Jamie M. Callica) in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.

The family drama cast also includes actors like Debbie Morgan, Chris Shields, Gelsea Mae, Aiden Stoxx, Nakai Takawira, Leandro Guedes, and Grant Vlahovic.

'Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’ premiere date

The film is a part of the network’s holiday event 'It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,' which includes releasing Christmas-themed movies till the festival.

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby is set to premiere Saturday, November 27, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Produced by Liddle Road Productions III Ltd and Charles Cooper, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby is helmed by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall from Andrea Stevens’ script. The executive producers are Kelly Rowland, Tim Weatherspoon, Loretha Jones, and Denielle Jackson.

Edited by Shaheen Banu