‘Baking Spirits Bright’ cast list: Meet Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone and others from Lifetime's Christmas film

Baking Spirits Bright is yet another Lifetime movie from the network’s Christmas event, "It’s A Wonderful Lifetime." The movie is not just about the holiday season and Christmas magic, but also about putting faith in oneself.

Baking Spirits Bright is the story of Mira Varma and her family’s fruit cake business. As the business begins losing its value, Mira’s parents are worried so they hire a marketing company to boost sales during the holiday season.

The company sent Brady Phillips for the campaign. Although Mira believes that Christmas will ring business bells even without a sales boost, she agrees to work with Brady for her parents.

Soon, sparks fly between the two. Will Mira and Brady keep their relationship solely professional? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the cast members of Baking Spirits Bright.

Rekha Sharma plays as Mira Varma

Rekha Sharma is known for The Core, Love Happens, AVPR: Aliens vs Predator - Requiem, Battlestar Galactica, Another Life, Supernatural, Star Trek: Discovery, Marseille and The 100, among other works.

Her upcoming projects include The Imperfects, Baking Spirits Bright and Roswell, New Mexico. In the new Lifetime drama, she plays Mira Varma, who is determined to protect her family’s fruitcake business.

Dion Johnstone stars as Brady Phillips

Born in Montreal, Canada, Dion Johnstone’s real name is Dion Martin Hypolite. He has worked on several good projects such as The Core, Sweet Magnolias, The Tempest, A Family Christmas Gift, Star Falls, Detective McLean, Ice Twisters, Sea Wolf, The Twilight Zone and Hope Island.

In Baking Spirits Bright, Johnstone plays the role of Brady Phillips, who visits Mira’s bakery for a Christmas campaign. The duo soon hit it off, as can be seen in the movie’s trailer. Brady, who initially said that he doesn’t like fruitcakes, couldn’t believe how delicious they tasted after Mira forces him to try one.

Reese Alexander acts as Trevor

Baking Spirits Bright stars Reese Alexander as Trevor, who sends Brady to Mira’s bakery in the first place.

Alexander is best known for his work in Fast Layne, The Interview, Descendants and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He has also appeared in Riverdale, Fishing for Love, Van Helsing, Nancy Drew and A Christmas Duet.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Baking Spirits Bright also stars Manoj Sood (Avi Varma), Stephanie Cudmore (Rachel), Ryan S Williams (Tim Bradbury) and Cheyenne Rouleau (Delia).

When will ‘Baking Spirits Bright’ premiere?

Going by the trailer, Baking Spirits Bright seems like a feel-good movie. It is set to premiere Sunday, November 21, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for several live streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Baking Spirits Bright will air the day after the release of yet another Christmas flick, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, as a part of the Lifetime event.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider