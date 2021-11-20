‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ cast list: Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier and others in Lifetime’s holiday film

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is an upcoming Lifetime film that brings the festival magic with it. Originally titled A Christmas Mission, the flick is about rediscovering the holiday spirit when one needs it the most.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas revolves around handicraft designer Emma, who is reluctant to spend Christmas with her father for two reasons. One is that she and her business partner Liz get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their handcrafted goods at a Christmas Eve event, sponsored by design guru Kate.

However, the major reason why Emma wants to skip the Christmas celebration with her father is that she recently lost her mother who was the glue between them. To bring Emma back to her hometown during the holidays, her best friend and ex Aaron makes it his mission.

Only time will tell if Emma is able to rediscover the lost spirit of the holiday season.

Meet the cast members of ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’

1) Mary Antonini

Mary Antonini is a Broadway actress who has appeared in a few television series and movies as well. Some of her work includes Revenge Delivered, On the 12th Date of Christmas, Degrassi Goes Hollywood, Holiday Heart and Renegadepress.com.

As per her Instagram profile, the actress is also a storyteller. In You Make It Feel Like Christmas, she will play the lead role of Emma. She can be seen going through a lot of emotions in the flick, from grief to happiness and love.

2) Michael Xavier

Born in Ontario, Canada, Michael Xavier always wanted to become an actor. He has made a successful career in television, including series and movies. Some of the TV series he's been involved in are The Expanse, Northern Rescue, The Bold Type, Bitten and The Best Years.

His film credits include Be My Valentine, Deadly Inferno, Christmas Inheritance, Killer High, Shazam!, Tempted by Danger and A Christmas Treasure.

Xavier plays Aaron in the upcoming Lifetime movie. His character is Emma’s childhood best friend and also her ex boyfriend. He is also close to Emma’s father, and he makes it his mission to bring Emma home for Christmas.

3) Alex Poch-Goldin

In You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Alex Poch-Goldin plays Emma’s father who is a retired military general. As he was not always home because of his job, Emma didn’t connect with him after her mother died. The movie is also about finding the lost love between father and daughter.

Poch-Goldin has worked on several projects throughout his career. Some of his work includes Earth: Final Conflict, I Was a Rat, Leap Years, Queer as Folk, A Nero Wolfe Mystery, Missing, Million Dollar Murder, Traitor, Owning Mahowny and Good God! With God.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, You Make It Feel Like Christmas also stars Stephanie Sy (as Kate Marguiles), Nadine Pinette (Liz), John B. Lowe (Charlie) and Jade Michael (Abigail).

Release date of ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is part of the network’s holiday event, "It’s A Wonderful Lifetime." From November 12 to December 25, Lifetime is releasing 35 Christmas-themed movies.

Directed by Lisa France, You Make It Feel Like Christmas is set to premiere Saturday, November 20, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Prior to this film, the movie marathon released An Ice Wine Christmas, Dancing Through The Snow, and A Picture Perfect Holiday.

Edited by Siddharth Satish