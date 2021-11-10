'A Holiday in Harlem' full cast: Olivia Washington, Will Adams, and others star in Hallmark Christmas film

A Holiday in Harlem is a Christmas treat from Hallmark. The network knows how to celebrate the holiday season perfectly, bringing captivating stories that embody the Christmas spirit.

A Holiday in Harlem revolves around Jazmin, a jet-setting corporate executive who visits her grandmother in Harlem. Mama Belle injures herself, so Jazmin stays over to help.

Along the way, Jazmin meets old best friend Caleb and they end up co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree. The official synopsis of A Holiday in Harlem reads:

“A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.”

'A Holiday in Harlem' main cast

Olivia Washington as Jazmin

Olivia Washington is a California girl best known for her work in The Little Things, The Butler, and The Comedian. She has also appeared in multiple television series, movies, and theater dramas.

Her projects include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Great Performances, She’s Gotta Have It, Green Brothers, Mr. Robot, Empire, Madoff, and Much Ado About Nothing.

Will Adams as Caleb

Will Adams seems new to the entertainment world as there are lesser projects to his credit. Before A Holiday in Harlem, he appeared in a recurring guest star role on the new season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval.

He is a Brown University graduate and has pursued acting training from Trinity Rep’s MFA Acting program. He has acted in Skeleton Crew, Death of a Salesman (Trinity Rep), Curse of the Starving Class, and Blue Ridge (Williamstown Theater Festival).

Tina Lifford plays Mama Belle

Mama Belle is the grandmother of Jazmin. The character is performed by the veteran actress Tina Lifford. She has been working in the film and TV industry for the past 30 years. Lifford rose to fame after she appeared as Joan Mosely in the critically acclaimed series South Central.

Her television credits include ER, Scandal, Single Ladies, Minority Report, Parenthood, and Nip/Truck. She has also appeared in movies like Grand Canyon, Letters From a Killer, and Blood Work.

Lifford is also the author of "The Little Book of Big Lies: A Journey Into Inner Fitness."

In addition to the cast mentioned above members, A Holiday in Harlem also stars multiple talented actors. They are:

John Earl Jelks as Thomas

Opal Alladin as Barbara

Jill Knox as Catrina

Layla Capers as Jae

Santana Jackson as Eli

Dorcas Sowunmi as Len

Michael James Scott as Mickey

Johnnie Mae as Earlene

Eric Scott Ways as Kwame

dL Sams as Coach Armstrong

Teren Carter as Sam

Michelle Liu Coughlin as Aimee Jacobs

Dante Jeanfelix as Slam Poetry Artist

Los Jones as Mail Carrier

Monique Matthews as Clerk

Thursday Farrar as Chef Mary Wells

Release date

The movie, a part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” programming event, will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 14, at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

The trailer for A Holiday in Harlem looks promising. Similar to Hallmark holiday movies, the upcoming rom-com drama is all set to warm people’s hearts.

Directed by Keith Powell, A Holiday in Harlem is written by Monique Matthews and produced by Andrew Gernhard, Jason Sallee, Dustin Rikert, and Colin Theys.

