'A Mrs. Miracle Christmas' full cast list: Meet Kaitlin Doubleday and others from Hallmark romance

A Mrs. Miracle Christmas is one of Hallmark's most highly-anticipated movies from its "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

A Mrs. Miracle Christmas revolves around a family that experiences a loss of faith when Mrs. Miracle comes into their lives and renews their Christmas spirit. She makes the family experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

Here's a preview of the heartwarming original movie A Mrs. Miracle Christmas.

A Mrs. Miracle Christmas Full Cast List

1) Kaitlin Doubleday as Laurel

Kaitlin Doubleday was first discovered in a high school musical. At 17, she started her career opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can.

Upon graduating, Kaitlin studied acting at HB Studios in New York and continued to work steadily in both TV and film. Doubleday's other big-screen movies include Waiting, The TV Set and Accepted.

The A Mrs. Miracle Christmas actress was a series regular on Fox’s Empire. She was recently also a regular on the country music drama Nashville. Doubleday also starred in the Hallmark Channel original Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, which premiered in November 2019.

Doubleday is quite adventurous. The A Mrs. Miracle Christmas actress has backpacked through India, Thailand and Peru. The Los Angeles-based star is also a yoga practitioner and animal rescue volunteer.

2) Steve Lund as Will

Steve Lund graduated from Vancouver Film School and entered television with shows such as Blue Mountain State and Haven, before bagging a series regular role in Space’s werewolf drama Bitten.

Lund is a regular in the Hallmark Channel movies.

Recently, Steve starred in two lead roles: Adam Darling in CBC’s reboot of Street Legal and Mitch in Warner Bros’ horror-comedy, The Banana Splits Movie.

3) Paula Shaw as Helen

Canada-based actress Paula Shaw is a member of the Actors Studio. She has played several roles in films and television shows, her most famous role being Mrs. Pamela Voorhees in the Freddy vs. Jason movie.

Shaw is a Hallmark regular. She has featured in It Was Always You, Five Star Christmas, Picture A Perfect Christmas and more.

4) Caroline Rhea as Mrs. Miracle

Stand-up comedian and actress Caroline Rhea is best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on ABC's Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Rhea has featured on many comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime.

Caroline has starred in shows such as Sydney to the Max, Caroline and Friends, Phineas and Ferb, Two Broke Girls, The Mark Maron Show, Sordid Lives and The Grinder.

Rhea is often on game shows such as Match Game, To Tell the Truth and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

As a comedian, the A Mrs. Miracle Christmas actress was recently showcased on Showtime’s Women of a Certain Age as a celebration of her career in stand-up for 30 years.

A Mrs. Miracle Christmas premieres on Saturday, November 6 at 10.00 pm ET, on Hallmark.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar