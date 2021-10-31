'Christmas Sail' full cast list: Meet Katee Sackhoff,  Patrick Sabongui, and others from Hallmark's holiday film

Christmas Sail is one of Hallmark's most highly-anticipated movies from its 'Countdown to Christmas' programming event. The holiday drama focuses Liz Darling on a rare festive adventure that more than begins at her estranged father's doorstep.

What follows is a hope-filled, at times grueling, more often than not crushing journey that hopefully will reunite the father-daughter duo in ways it's supposed to. The holiday serves as a chance to reconnect with the past (including Luke) and show her daughter Hannah how she once spent Christmas with her mother.

Katee Sackhoff as Liz Darling in Christmas Sail

For Katee Sackhoff, it's a dynamic shift when it comes to playing certain roles on TV. She has built a career out of portraying women existing in the thick of the sci-fi world. But her fans would be surprised to learn how much she loves Hallmark movies and thought she could be a part of them someday.

However, her timing and interests didn't align, and when that happened, she turned to her husband, Robin Gadsby, for help. Christmas Sail was written and executive-produced by him.

Speaking with ET Online, she elaborated on Christmas Sail:

"This is a story about miscommunication. This is a story about speaking your truth and speaking from the heart and making sure that the people around you know how you feel — in the relationship with Dennis, her father, Liz, Luke, and her childhood best friend."

Patrick Sabongui as Luke

Luke is Liz's childhood friend in Christmas Sail. Talking to TV Insider, Sackhoff said that theirs is a very "missed opportunity" kind of a love story. Growing up, they were inseparable, but a loss in Luke's life forced him to go back home, leaving college halfway.

She noted:

"At its heart, this story about Liz and Dennis and Luke is truly just a story about missed opportunities and things left unsaid. That's a very important lesson in this very heartwarming story: We need to make sure the people that we love know we love them."

Sabongui is known for his work in The Flash, Firefly Lane, Homeland, and Virgin River, among others.

Christmas Sail will premiere on October 31, Sunday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Directed by Stacey N. Harding, the film also stars Terry O'Quinn, Lossen Chambers, Emma Oliver in key roles.

