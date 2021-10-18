What's Melissa Joan Hart's net worth? Actress becomes first $1 million winner on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Episode 204 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune had stars Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert appearing on the hit game show. Hosted by pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Season 2 continues to stay entertaining and exciting.

It was a lucky day for Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star, Melissa Joan Hart, who became the first winner on the show, bagging a total of $1,039,800 for Youth Villages, a charity that aids emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families.

Melissa Joan Hart's ccareer and net worth

45-year-old actress, Melissa Joan Hart, has an estimated net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The teenage sensation starred in the hit Nickelodeon series' Clarissa Explains It All and Are You Afraid of the Dark. Hart played the lead role in ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Melissa also made appearances in Dancing With The Stars, Boy Meets World and the film Can’t Hardly Wait.

Almost two decades later, she joined the voice cast of The Casagrandes, a spin-off of The Loud House.

Melissa is not only an actress and producer, but she also runs a clothing line with her husband Mark Wilkerson, called King of Harts.

Joan also used to own a candy shop called SweetHarts.

About Melissa Joan Hart on 'Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune'

Melissa knew something beautiful had happened when she saw the wild-eyed look on the face of the show's famed hostess, Vanna White. Melissa said:

"Vanna looked at me and was like, 'You got it! You got it!' I hit the roof. She hit the roof. It was super exciting and pretty nerve-wracking; I rarely win game shows,"

Since the show's introduction in 2008, there have only been three "Million Dollar Wedge" winners on the syndicated Wheel of Fortune. An excited Melissa explained:

"I would like to say witchcraft was involved. But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery. I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round. I'd close my eyes and say, 'God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.'"

Hart said she needed divine intervention to help her puzzle-solving abilities. Melissa had to spin the wheel, land on Million Dollar Wedges twice and solve both puzzles.

Edited by Sabine Algur