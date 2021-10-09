Where to watch 'Legends of the Hidden Temple'? Release date, trailer, and all about The CW show

Legends of the Hidden Temple is returning to the small screen, but not as the original Nickelodeon series. The new version has been created for the nostalgic adults who grew up watching the original.

The legendary reality show, which aired in 1993-95, was a kid-friendly game show. Inspired by Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda and the Indiana Jones movie franchise, Legends of the Hidden Temple was a hit series hosted by Kirk Fogg.

The creators of the reboot version have roped in actor/writer Cristela Alonzo as the host. Speaking about the opportunity, she said:

“I used to watch it growing up, so I freaked out when I got the chance to host it. For me, that was the golden time of Nickelodeon.”

Release date of ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’

Legends of the Hidden Temple will air its first episode on Sunday, October 10, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on The CW. This reality series will be the lead-in show for the Killer Camp Season 2 premiere.

Viewers can also use live streaming services such as Hulu, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream to watch the show. The new episodes will also be available on The CW app the next day.

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ trailer

The 90s kids are going to feel highly nostalgic after watching the trailer. Although the contestants are adults and the host is different, the essence of Legends of the Hidden Temple is intact.

The clip has raised fans' expectations, especially the background score that plays throughout the trailer. It is the iconic Queen (British rock band) song We Will Rock You.

Original elements to return on the new CW series

The show is bringing back Dee Bradley Baker, who is the voice of Olmec, the famous giant statue of Mayan.

Explaining what Baker is like on set, Alonzo said:

“He controls the statue; he moved it. So we had to do that again in this version. He was on set with me the entire time!”

In addition to Olmec, The CW show will also bring in several iconic elements, including Temple Run, Moat Crossings and The Steps of Knowledge. Plus, the original team names — Red Jaguars, Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Silver Snakes and Orange Iguanas.

For the unversed, Legends of the Hidden Temple is a game series that consists of five teams who compete to find the hidden treasure in the temple. The original version holds an 8.1/10 IMDb rating to date.

The show's format will not be entirely changed in the reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple. The only significant difference will be the location, as earlier it was conducted in a studio, but now the show is set in a mysterious jungle. Plus, the challenges will be more formidable, and prize money will be higher.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar