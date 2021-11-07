'Next Stop, Christmas' full cast list: Meet Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey and others from Hallmark romance

Next Stop, Christmas is one of Hallmark's most highly-anticipated movies from its "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

The original Hallmark movie, premiering Saturday, November 6, features Angie, who is determined to spend Christmas alone. Her usual train ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her hometown in 2011.

The movie includes stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.

Here's a preview of the heartwarming movie Next Stop, Christmas.

Next Stop, Christmas complete cast list

1) Lyndsy Fonseca as Angie in Next Stop, Christmas

Lyndsy Fonesca has been on screen for over two decades now. Her recent work includes a role in the highly anticipated, Disney+ action/comedy series Turner & Hooch.

Fonesca has also entered the world of virtual reality, starring in Agent Emerson, an immersive 3D 360° first-person POV action-packed VR film.

The actress is best known for her role as Katie Deauxma in Lionsgate’s Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2.

Los Angeles-based Lyndsy grew up as a professionally trained dancer, landing her first big break in television at just 14 years old on The Young and the Restless.

Fonesca has helped raise money for orphanages in Haiti through CrowdRise, donated to No Kid Hungry, and supported various animal rescue organizations.

2) Chandler Massey as Ben in Next Stop, Christmas

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Chandler is the son of former Secretary of State of Georgia, Lewis Massey and Amy Massey.

Massey attended UCLA to study acting, and in his first quarter, he auditioned for the role of Will Horton on NBC’s daytime drama, Days of Our Lives, and won the part.

Massey was nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards and won three of them for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

Chandler worked in a few independent films, such as the festival-winning The Aquarians. His other projects include Bad Judge and the thriller Hide in the Light.

Massey will soon be seen in the Peacock spin-off of Days of our Lives and Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Chandler is also an accomplished singer and plays the guitar, piano and ukulele.

3) Lea Thompson as Evelyn in Next Stop, Christmas

Lea Thompson is most famous for her role as the various incarnations of Lorraine McFly in Back to the Future trilogy, as the star of Caroline in the City, and as Kathryn Kennish on Switched at Birth.

Thompson has starred in more than 35 big-screen films, 25 television movies and 20 theater ballads.

Lea has worked as a director in several Jane Doe telefilms, multiple episodes of Switched at Birth, The Goldbergs, Schooled and many more.

Thompson recently released her film directorial debut with The Year of Spectacular Men, resulting from a four-year collaboration with her daughters, Madelyn and Zoey Deutch.

The seasoned actress often performs at charity events for the Michael J Fox Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, breast cancer charities, and many other great causes.

Lea resides in Los Angeles with her husband Howard Deutch and a menagerie of dogs, fish, horses, and chickens.

Next Stop, Christmas premieres on Saturday, November 6 at 8.00 PM ET, on Hallmark Channel.

