'Coyote Creek Christmas' full cast list: Meet Janel Parrish and others in Hallmark romance

Coyote Creek Christmas is yet another Christmas flick to add to one’s 'holiday movies' list. The romantic drama is all set to melt people’s hearts and make them believe in the festival’s magic.

Coyote Creek Christmas revolves around Paige, who is preparing for a Christmas party at her family’s inn. With the “Christmas Around the World” theme, Paige is confused about how to plan the occasion. That's when the dreamy-eyed Dylan is introduced as he helps Paige prepare for the party, while also flirting with her along the way. He is a single father with an adorable son.

The official synopsis of Coyote Creek Christmas reads:

“While throwing a "Christmas Around the World" party at her family's inn, an event planner discovers Christmas magic with a charming father-son duo whose presence brings about tension and joy.”

On that note, let's look at the cast of Coyote Creek Christmas.

1) Janel Parrish

Janel Parrish is an American actress who is known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal in hit show, Pretty Little Liars. She was born to a Caucasian father and mother of Chinese descent in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She has also appeared as a strong contender on Dancing with the Stars season 19. Parrish is not just an actress but also a talented singer who released her first single as a singer-songwriter in 2007.

In Coyote Creek Christmas, Parrish will play the lead as Paige Parker. She is an event manager who is given the responsibility to plan a Christmas party at her family’s inn.

2) Ryan Paevey

Ryan Paevey entered the entertainment world at an early age as he began modeling when he was in high school. The handsome hunk made his debut in 2014 in the ABC drama series, General Hospital.

The California native has also appeared in films like Matching Hearts, A Summer Romance, A Timeless Christmas and Hope at Christmas, among several other romantic films set during the winter festival. His television credits include Games People Play, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Client List.

Paevey will be seen portraying Dylan Bailey’s character on Coyote Creek Christmas.

3) Azriel Dalman

Azriel Dalman will play Dylan’s son Noah Bailey in Coyote Creek Christmas. The child actor has been acting since the age of four, appearing in projects like Blue Hour, The Gift, The Neighbor in the Window, Moonfall, Debris and Soul.

Coyote Creek Christmas also stars Cameron Bancroft as Rick Parker, Marc-Anthony Massiah as George, Dolores Drake as Julie, Linda Minored as Linda Parker and Name Kanji as Sara.

When will Coyote Creek Christmas premiere?

The network recently dropped a sneak peek video of Coyote Creek Christmas, which showed Paige and Dylan's first meeting. The duo looked gorgeous in the clip, which you can see in the video above.

Coyote Creek Christmas is all set to premiere Saturday, October 30, at 8.00 pm on Hallmark channel.

Edited by Prem Deshpande