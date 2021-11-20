‘Abduction Runs in the Family’ cast list: Jessica Morris, James Hyde, and others in Lifetime drama

Abduction Runs in the Family is yet another Lifetime thriller for this weekend. The suspense drama revolves around a mother witnessing history repeating itself.

Originally titled "A Mother’s Terror," the film tells the story of Alyssa Manning, who was kidnapped as a child and was rescued after seven years. When she hears that her kidnapper Miles has been released from prison, she suspects him behind her daughter’s abduction.

The official synopsis of Abduction Runs in the Family reads:

“Believing Miles is the culprit, Alyssa is frustrated when she learns he has an alibi. Miles suggests there is someone else copying his past abduction of Alyssa and urges her to let him help find Emma.”

Will Alyssa trust her abductor for her daughter? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the cast members of Abduction Runs in the Family.

Meet the 'Abduction Runs in the Family' cast

1) Jessica Morris

Jessica Morris is known for her role as Jennifer Rappaport in ABC’s One Life to Live. She has also appeared in The Wrong Teacher, Rosewood, Perception, Party of Five, The Upshaws, Beacon Hill, and Danger in the Spotlight.

She has a long list of projects that are set to be released next year. Meanwhile, she will be seen playing Alyssa Manning in Lifetime drama, Abduction Runs in the Family.

She portrays the mother’s role who was abducted as a child and now, her own daughter is going through the same situation.

2) James Hyde

Supermodel and actor James Hyde is a popular face, who is currently starring in Salma Hayek’s Netflix series, Monarca. He has also appeared in Passions, My Escort Best Friend, Natural Disasters, Rush Hour, Ghost Forest, and The Good Mother.

In Abduction Runs in the Family, Hyde will be seen playing former kidnapper Miles Simon, who kidnapped Alyssa when she was a little girl.

3) Jason-Shane Scott

Jason-Shane Scott is the writer of Abduction Runs in the Family and has also acted in the thriller movie. He plays the character Grant Bradshaw.

Scott has appeared in multiple television series and movies, including The Wrong House Sitter, Engaged to a Psycho, Deadly Exchange, Fatal Affair, One Life to Live, The Bay, A Husband for Christmas, Christmas Land, and Killer Switch.

His guest appearance credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Queens of Drama, Anger Management, and Desperate Housewives.

‘Abduction Runs in the Family’ release date

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Abduction Runs in the Family also stars Jason Cook (as Tony), Carrie Schroeder (Alyssa’s mother), Sarah Navratil (Sophie Simon), Helen Day (Dr. Kaye), and Daniel Joo (Detective Barkley).

Directed by Jeff Hare, the suspense drama is set to premiere Saturday, November 20, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Lifetime.

A day before Abduction Runs in the Family, Lifetime will release another interesting thriller drama, Dying for a Good Grade.

Edited by R. Elahi