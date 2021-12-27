How old are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's kids? Actress shares rare family photo 

American actress Jessica Biel celebrated Christmas with her family and posted a rare family picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 39-year-old shared a picture which featured herself with her husband Justin Timberlake and their kids Silas and Phineas, as they walked down a gravel road.

The photograph shows Jessica Biel dressed up in a winter coat and off-white joggers. The 40-year-old Timberlake is seen decked up in grey sweatpants, a black puffer jacket and a blue beanie cap.

The post is notable because the duo rarely showcase pictures of their children on social media.

How old are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's kids?

Dubbed as one of Hollywood's A-list couples, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are parents to sons Silas Randall Timberlake (6) and Phineas Timberlake (1).

The duo first met in 2007 at a birthday party. After dating for four years, they decided to part ways but got back together a few months later.

In December 2011, Timberlake popped the question while the two were vacationing in Montana, and they got engaged soon after.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in October 2012, a year after their engagement in Italy. In January 2015, Timberlake announced that the couple was expecting their first child together, claiming it to be the "greatest gift ever."

A few months later, their first son Silas was born. Speaking about her first born, Biel revealed during an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that she and Timberlake are enjoying parenthood.

"The conversations I'm having now with my six-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

The couple welcomed their second son Phineas in 2020 after keeping Biel's pregnancy a hush-hush matter. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021, Timberlake confirmed the news of his newborn son.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

Timberlake had previously expressed interest in having a big family, stating that he wants to have "as many kids as they can."

Edited by Siddharth Satish