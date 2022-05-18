Amber Heard walks out of court in viral video, sparks backlash online 

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resumed this week, with the latter taking the witness stand. A video of the Aquaman actress leaving court after stepping down from the stand has gone viral on social media.

This comes after the actress was questioned by Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez. Her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, having nothing to ask Heard while on the stand, didn't help her case either.

The video, now viral, included the judge asking Bredehoft to question further Heard. The lawyer looked exasperated and admitted not having any further questions to ask Amber Heard. The judge then told Heard that she could leave the witness stand and sit next to her attorney.

The shocking moment in the footage included Heard immediately getting off the stand and walking off to the courtroom's exit instead. Many were stunned to see the 36-year-old actress exit the judge. Internet users stated that this was a hard-hitting attack on the jury.

Other outspoken netizens also attacked Heard's team of attorneys as they believed that Heard did not have a legitimate case against Depp.

Camille Vasquez destroys Amber Heard in court

As Amber Heard took the stand, Vasquez questioned the actress about the op-ed piece in question and confirmed the year Depp sued her for the same. Amber Heard responded:

"He sued me in 2019."

Camille Vasquez elaborated on the timeline of the op-ed being published and the couple's official divorce. She said in court:

"And the op-ed came out in December 2018. So in October of 2018, you had received your entire seven million dollars divorce settlement. You would agree with me? And you hadn’t been sued yet by Mr. Depp. So in this October 2018 interview you said you had ‘donated’ your entire divorce divorce settlement to charity. Right? And in fact your exact words were, ‘seven million in total were donated to. I split it between the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles."

Heard agreed with Vasquez's statements and clarified that she "pledged" to donate the amount to the charities.

Johnny Depp's attorney then grilled Heard. She began by clarifying that Heard wanted to donate the divorce settlement as she "wanted nothing" to do with the money. Vasquez continued:

"But you hadn’t donated your entitled seven million dollars settlement to charity at that point. Had you? Sitting here today, Ms. Heard, you still haven’t donated seven million dollars divorce settlement to charity."

Vasquez also questioned the validity of the pictures she had presented to the court during the trial. The pictures were to prove the alleged abuse by Depp.

Camille Vasquez accused Heard of increasing the saturation of photos to make her bruise marks look redder. She also brought in police officers who confirmed that they saw no evidence of abuse on the night of the alleged attack.

Alejandro Romero, Depp's concierge at the couple's penthouse, also testified. He confirmed that he saw no bruising on Heard's face.

Internet reacts to Amber Heard's latest court appearance

Netizens showered Johnny Depp with support following yesterday's trial. However, Amber Heard received immense backlash for her appearance on the witness stand. Many relentlessly mocked Heard's attorneys for not having a case to present in court.

A few tweets read:

Sprinkles of Sunshine @SprinklesofSun2 Wooow!!!! AMBER HEARD WALKED OUT of the court before the jury and the judge!!! Like she was to sit by her lawyers but nooope she WALKED OUT Infront of the JURY AND JUDGE!!! Wooow!!!! AMBER HEARD WALKED OUT of the court before the jury and the judge!!! Like she was to sit by her lawyers but nooope she WALKED OUT Infront of the JURY AND JUDGE!!! https://t.co/kMlPMeuX6c

Gia Maria 🦋 @divine_gia Amber Heard really walked out of the courtroom before the judge and the jury…. Girl this does not look good for you Amber Heard really walked out of the courtroom before the judge and the jury…. Girl this does not look good for you

LillyJane916 @LillyJane916 If you missed today’s trial this snippet sums up everyone’s day: Amber Heard walked out while the judge was still at her bench and the jury was still in the room. Johnny Depp’s team hugged. If you missed today’s trial this snippet sums up everyone’s day: Amber Heard walked out while the judge was still at her bench and the jury was still in the room. Johnny Depp’s team hugged. https://t.co/DxBoqUanBE

Kirsten de Wolf @k_dewolfwrites In the end, Elaine Bredehoft is just gonna be another person who never wants to look at Amber ever again. That's her life. That's her legacy. How incredibly sad to see someone be the harbinger of their own destruction in this way. In the end, Elaine Bredehoft is just gonna be another person who never wants to look at Amber ever again. That's her life. That's her legacy. How incredibly sad to see someone be the harbinger of their own destruction in this way.

The fact Elaine Bredehoft has no more questions for Amber Heard after Camille Vasquez's extensive cross-examination tells you everything you need to know. They've got nothing.

For her next impression, Elaine Bredehoft will be doing a competent lawyer. Just kidding she can't do that one.

Netizens can watch the trial live on YouTube channels Sky News, Court TV, and Law & Crime Network.

