Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp not dating female lawyer amid ongoing Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp and attorney Camille Vasquez recently sparked unfounded dating rumors amid the former’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, sources close to the lawyer told TMZ that the speculation was entirely fictional.

Insiders confirmed that Depp and Vasquez are not dating and only share a close friendship besides their professional relationship. Sources mentioned that everyone on the legal team has grown close to Depp and currently shares a professional relationship and a friendship.

Speaking on the dating rumors, they also mentioned that Vasquez has often been spotted smiling and laughing at Depp inside the courtroom as she finds him funny and enjoys his antics and sense of humor.

They also mentioned that Vasquez treats Depp just like his other lawyers and that the entire team is attempting to stay strong amid the intensifying trial.

Everything to know about Camille Vasquez

Camille Vasquez is a lawyer from Brown Rudnick firm’s Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group (Image via Stephanie/Twitter)

Camille Vasquez is a lawyer associated with the Brown Rudnick firm's Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group.

According to her official bio, she currently practices on plaintiff-side defamation suits and also has additional experience in "litigating contract disputes, employment-related claims, and business-related torts."

The lawyer is reportedly skilled at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients and also has relevant experience in handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements.

Vasquez reportedly graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006 before completing further studies at Southwestern Law School in 2010.

Before joining Brown Rudnick, Vasquez was an attorney at a national firm in Los Angeles. She is currently a member of Johnny Depp's legal team in his ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.

She has played an essential role in Depp's trial along with attorney Benjamin Chew. During the trial's opening arguments in April, Vasquez accused Heard of being the aggressor throughout her relationship with Depp.

Vasquez alleged that Heard portrayed herself as the victim after Depp filed for divorce:

“She is obsessed with her public image. She has been living and breathing this role for years now and she is preparing to give the performance of her life.”

Jeannie @jeanniebrichett #CamilleVasquez Ready to see Camille Vasquez shine next week during cross examination of Amber Heard #JohnnyDeppvsAmberHeard Ready to see Camille Vasquez shine next week during cross examination of Amber Heard #JohnnyDeppvsAmberHeard #CamilleVasquez https://t.co/zX7Y0BJ9mA

Vasquez was also the attorney who questioned Depp about Heard’s infamous domestic violence audio. She asked:

“What did you say in response when Ms Heard said ‘tell the world Johnny, tell them I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence?'”

To which Depp replied:

“I said yes, I am.”

Camille Vasquez recently made news after her dating rumors with Depp surfaced online, but insiders immediately shot down the speculation. Sources also told TMZ that the lawyer has been in a relationship with a British real estate professional for several months.

