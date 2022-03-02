Who is Samantha Spector? All about Kanye West's new lawyer ahead of court hearing against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has recently hired attorney Samantha Spector as his legal counsel amidst his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. A recent exclusive by TMZ revealed the news that Ye had fired previous lawyer Chris Melcher ahead of his divorce hearing.

As per the publication, the communication between Melcher and the Donda rapper had recently ceased prior to the former's dismissal of service. The report also disclosed that Ye's contradictory feelings against the divorce proceedings with Kardashian were one of the reasons for the fallout between him and Melcher.

Nancy Dillon @Nancy__Dillon We’re outside courtroom where Kim Kardashian vs Kanye West is #6 on morning calendar. Ye’s new lawyer is Samantha Spector (recently repped Nicole Young in her $100 million split from Dr. Dre). Kim is asking judge to terminate marital status before custody/property issues resolved We’re outside courtroom where Kim Kardashian vs Kanye West is #6 on morning calendar. Ye’s new lawyer is Samantha Spector (recently repped Nicole Young in her $100 million split from Dr. Dre). Kim is asking judge to terminate marital status before custody/property issues resolved https://t.co/Bc9XGB8jco

Spector will now be representing West in the upcoming legal hearing on March 2, which will determine whether Kim Kardashian will be legally declared single.

What is known about Kanye West's new divorce attorney, Samantha Spector?

Spector (Image via The Hollywood Reporter/Spector Law)

After replacing attorneys multiple times, Samantha Spector will be Ye's fifth attorney. She has previously represented Dr. Dre's ex-wife Nicole Young, where the latter received a $100 million settlement after her divorce from the co-founder of Beats by Dre.

Spector has also represented Amber Heard in her highly controversial and publicized divorce. Like Young, Heard also received a substantial settlement sum at $7 million, which is now part of the controversy as the actress has to showcase proof of donating the money as she promised.

Samantha F. Spector is the founder of her own law firm, Spector Law, which she established in 2012. As a lawyer, she specializes in domestic and familial matters, where she reportedly has two decades worth of experience.

After graduating in Political Science with a magna cum laude from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1996, Spector received her law degree in 1999. She attended Loyola University's School of Law, where she got her Juris Doctor degree (or JD). Previously, she was a partner in Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP, where she practiced law from 2004 to 2012.

According to her webpage, Spector lists her skills in prenuptial and postnuptial contracts, asset distribution with marital separation, legal separations, domestic partnerships' legal issues, domestic violence, restraining orders, paternity actions, and complicated child custody.

Samantha Spector also claimed to have represented clientele like celebrities, athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, musical artists, businesspersons, and more. As per her current LinkedIn Page, she currently operates out of Los Angeles, California.

