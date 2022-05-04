5 funniest moments from the Johnny Depp trial

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation and countersuit trial proceedings commenced on April 11, 2022, at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. It's been almost three weeks since the commencement, and a plethora of allegations and revelations have been dropped, with many new to arrive in the coming days.

The highly-publicized trial had been the talk of the town even before the proceedings began. Depp first filed a defamation suit against his ex-spouse regarding an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star claimed damage to his professional and personal life due to the opinion piece.

In response to Johnny Depp's defamation case, which he filed in February 2019, Amber Heard also responded with a countersuit for allegedly $100 million. Her stand on the trial is that she never mentioned Depp in the article, and it is the Fantastic Beasts actor who is at fault for organizing a harassment campaign against her.

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: The funniest moments that happened during the proceedings

The court proceedings are usually intense and sometimes even heartbreaking to watch, which also holds true for the Johnny Depp trial. However, some moments have induced laughter across the courtroom in the past few days while substantially lowering the intensity around the high-profile case.

Here's a look at the top five funniest moments that happened during the proceedings:

5) Amber Heard's lawyer objected to his (own) question

Amber Heard's attorney objected ti his own question while cross-examining Johnny Depp's house manager (Image via ThatUmbrella/Twitter, Getty Images/Evelyn Hockstein)

"Objection" and "Hearsay" were the most frequently used words by Amber Heard's lawyer, which seemed like an aggressive strategy to corner Depp and his team. However, this tactic soon made the former a laughing stock when he objected to his own question.

The amusing incident happened when Ms. Heard's attorney, J.Benjamin Rottenborn, was cross-examining Ben King, the man who managed the home where Depp and Heard stayed in Australia during the shooting of the fifth installment of The Pirates of the Caribbean series.

4) Isaac Baruch talking about European kisses

Isaac Baruch testifying in the court (Image via Daily Mail/YouTube)

Johnny Depp's childhood friend Isaac Baruch was among the witnesses who testified in the case. He was cross-examined by Elaine Bredehoft, one of Amber Heard's lawyers, and the questioning was quite intense, which even saw Baruch getting emotional.

However, the cross-examination took a weird turn when Bredehoft fixated on the subject of Baruch kissing Heard. The questions that followed were quite uncomfortable, but Mr. Baruch answered them with visible confidence.

When Ms. Bredehoft asked about the intensity of the kisses, Baruch maintained that they were mere pecks. He further added that he is not European, commenting on the style of kisses Elaine Bredehoft was referring to.

3) Alejandro Romero vaped and drove off before completing his testimony

The honorable judge was also visibly shocked after Alejandro Romero's testimony (Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube)

If questioning Isaac Baruch regarding the style and intensity of the kiss was weird, the testimony of Alejandro Romero was even more absurd. Romero was the concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, where Depp used to own as many as five penthouses. The video of his testimony was shown in the courtroom.

The front desk employee also received a lot of fame in the last few days due to how he testified and revealed plenty of details regarding the case. Mr. Romero made most of the courtroom, including Johnny Depp, laugh. However, the funniest and weirdest moment during the testimony came at the end.

Towards the end, Romero started vaping and even drove off while the video recording was still active. The behavior even surprised the honorable judge, who was visibly trying to control her laughter while still shocked at what happened in front of everyone.

2) Johnny Depp laughed when his security guard was asked about the actor's "privates"

The mention of Mr Depp's "thing" made everyone laugh (Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube)

Apart from Mr. Alejandro Romero's testimony, another incident that saw Johnny Depp and more than half of the courtroom laughing was Mr. Rottenborn's cross-examination of the actor's security guard.

In one of the most absurd yet funny moments in the proceedings, Heard's lawyer asked Mr Starling Jenkins whether he saw Depp urinating in the house and if the actor's "thing" was out.

The mention of Johnny Depp's privates was more than enough to induce laughter. However, Mr Depp's bodyguard refuted the question by answering "no."

1) Amber Heard's lawyer asked Johnny Depp's psychologist about muffins

Amber Heard's attorney continuously questioned Johnny Depp's psychologist about muffins (Image via Daily Mail/YouTube)

In another bizarre case of cross-examination, one of Amber Heard's lawyers, Elaine Bredehoft, drifted off the main subject while questioning the psychologist hired by Depp for the Aquaman star. She fixated on the "muffins" that Dr Shannon Curry, the hired psychologist, brought for Ms Heard.

Needless to say, her constant questioning about the muffins led to the creation of several memes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul