Who is Alejandro Romero? Eastern Columbia Building concierge testifies that Johnny Depp was never violent towards Amber Heard

Following the deposition of LAPD Officers Tyler Hadden and William Gatlin, the concierge from Johnny Depp's Eastern Columbia Building penthouse was deposed in front of the jury. In his deposition, concierge Alejandro Romero insinuated his frustration about his second testimony in the case concerning Depp and Heard.

Furthermore, Romero addressed the reported lack of injuries to Heard's face after an incident of rumored domestic violence, regarding which cops were called to their residence in May 2016.

The former doorman did not recall seeing any such marks on her face. He said:

"But when I was there talking to her, she was like three feet away from me, she was right in front of me, and I just don't remember seeing any marks, bruises, or anything."

However, Romero added that he could not confirm whether Amber Heard was wearing makeup to conceal her potential bruises at the time.

What did Johnny Depp's Eastern Columbia Building concierge Alejandro Romero say about Amber Heard's domestic violence allegations?

At the beginning of his deposition, Romero admitted to not paying heed to the paperwork for the timeline of events sent by the court. He said:

"I'm going to be honest; I didn't want to review them because it's been so long. I just don't want to deal with this anymore."

Romero's response fetched a visible chuckle from 58-year-old Depp.

While speaking about the case, Alejandro Romero spoke highly of Johnny Depp's character. He claimed that he had never seen the actor be violent, angry, or abusive. While Romero was shown security footage from the night of the incident in May 2016, the concierge said:

"This is the first time I've seen him like this."

He explained how he had never seen Depp be this anxious and unsettled. Romero added that the actor had always remained calm in his presence. However, the former doorman disclosed that he had only met Depp a few times.

Alejandro Romero on Amber Heard's relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Previously, Alejandro Romero had hinted at Amber Heard's rumored relationship with Elon Musk. In a written statement provided to the High Court in the 2020 trial against The Sun, Romero claimed that Musk would:

"Always visit when Mr. Depp was not at home."

He further stated:

"After he had made a few visits, Ms. Heard provided Mr. Musk with his own garage remote and a fob to Mr. Depp's penthouse."

What is known about Johnny Depp's Eastern Columbia Building concierge Alejandro Romero?

Alejandro Romero was the front desk secretary at Depp's penthouse in Eastern Columbia. While his exact duties are unclear, Romero was likely responsible for all five penthouses the actor owned in that building.

The concierge is reported to have served in Depp's building circa 2016, during the infamous incident when a potential domestic violence complaint brought LAPD officers to the residence. Previously, Romero has also provided testimony at Depp's trial against The Sun.

Since the actor has reportedly sold all of his penthouses in the building, it is likely that Johnny Depp no longer employs Romero.

