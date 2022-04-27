Who is Dr. Shannon Curry? Forensic psychologist reveals Amber Heard's borderline and histrionic personality disorder diagnosis during Johnny Depp trial

Following the deposition of Tara Roberts, Johnny Depp’s private island manager, in the defamation trial against Amber Heard, forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry was called to the stand.

On Tuesday, April 26, Curry shared her psychological evaluation of the actress in court. She stated that she diagnosed Heard with two disorders, namely Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder.

The doctor elaborated that the histrionic disorder would entail vying to be the centre of attention. The individual suffering from the disorder would put themselves in the role of the "victim" or "princess."

While explaining Amber Heard’s Borderline Personality Disorder to the jury, Curry mentioned that the diagnosed have a terror of abandonment and face problems in relationships as a result. They tend to make desperate attempts and display extreme behaviors to keep themselves from being abandoned.

Curry went on to elaborate the impact of the disorders on Heard's relationship with Depp.

What is known about Johnny Depp’s psychologist counsel, Dr. Shannon Curry?

Dee @tasteofsanity Dr. Shannon Curry, a psychiatrist, is on the stand explaining how she came to this diagnosis. Amber Heard is openly rolling her eyes. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard Dr. Shannon Curry, a psychiatrist, is on the stand explaining how she came to this diagnosis. Amber Heard is openly rolling her eyes. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard https://t.co/sq1IrNwywg

Dr. Shannon Curry's career in clinical and forensic psychology spans over 15 years. She also founded the California-based 'counseling center,' Curry Psychology Group. She specializes in psychological counseling and helps patients deal with “trauma, violence, and relationships.”

The psychologist was contacted by Depp’s legal team in 2021 to help evaluate Heard’s mental health and more. Curry reportedly analyzed the medical notes of the actress and other case details. She also met Heard twice in December 2021.

As a forensic psychologist, Dr. Curry is licensed in both California and Hawaii. According to her website,

“Dr. Curry has conducted hundreds of forensic psychological evaluations and provided influential expert reports and testimony to assist with the following civil and criminal matters.”

However, The Independent stated that this trial is supposedly the first time she is sharing her expertise in a criminal matter.

Educational background

According to her LinkedIn, Dr. Shannon Curry received her BA degree in Psychology and Social Behavior from UC Irvine. She got a Master’s degree from Pepperdine University, where she also also went to complete her Doctorate (Psy.D.) in Clinical Psychology. The psychologist holds a postdoctoral Master of Science (M.S.), Psychopharm degree from Alliant International University-San Francisco Bay.

According to her website,

"..Her passion is to help individuals, couples, and children navigate relationships, process trauma, and live their best lives through evidence-based care."

Curry is also a UC advisory board member, and has worked on forensic and military applications in her field.

