Who is Josh Drew? Officer Tyler Hadden recalls interaction with Amber Heard's neighbor on day of Johnny Depp's penthouse incident

On Wednesday, April 27, Officer Tyler Hadden spoke about his interaction with Joshua/Josh Drew in 2016 at the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. The police officer from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had responded to a call about potential domestic violence at Depp’s Eastern Columbia Building penthouse.

The officer recalled the events of May 21, 2016, when he had gone to Depp’s apartment with fellow officer, Melissa Saenz. The latter was deposed in front of the jury on Tuesday, April 26. Hadden mentioned that he had spoken to Depp’s neighbor at the time, Josh Drew, during the visit. Drew and his ex-wife are reportedly friends with the Aquaman actress.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie @LawCrimeNetwork Hadden: (On an uncooperative witness, Josh Drew) I attempted to gather information of who the husband was and what occurred and where he possibly went, so we could interview ... all the different parties. He wouldn't even give me a name of who the husband was. @LawCrimeNetwork Hadden: (On an uncooperative witness, Josh Drew) I attempted to gather information of who the husband was and what occurred and where he possibly went, so we could interview ... all the different parties. He wouldn't even give me a name of who the husband was. https://t.co/VmDxYkZMti

In his deposition, LAPD Officer Tyler Hadden added that Drew had not been forthcoming with information. He clarified that he did not remember having any specific conversation with the neighbor.

What was the interaction between Officer Tyler Hadden and Heard’s neighbor, Josh Drew?

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella "The gentleman (Josh Drew) accompanied us on our sweep, so we did not get lost."



Amber Heard's FRIEND accompanied the police, SHOWING THEM the supposed scene of the crime, and they STILL SAW NOTHING. "The gentleman (Josh Drew) accompanied us on our sweep, so we did not get lost."Amber Heard's FRIEND accompanied the police, SHOWING THEM the supposed scene of the crime, and they STILL SAW NOTHING. https://t.co/ARxQK8iNLi

During Depp's 2020 lawsuit against The Sun, Amber Heard’s former neighbor Joshua Drew told the High Court that Heard had not wanted to file a complaint to the officers. He said,

“I stayed outside [the] penthouse with the male officer, and I asked him flat out what we could do because I think that we knew that [Heard] didn’t intend to file a complaint, and we were obviously very worried about her and wanted to protect her.”

Joshua Drew iterated that the LAPD officer had told him that Depp’s red face at the time, along with the damage in the apartment, would enable them to detain the actor. However, as per Drew’s recollection of his interaction with the officer, Johnny Depp’s arrest would have required an official complaint from his then-wife Amber Heard.

At the 2020 trial, Johnny Depp (58) denied the claims and accused Drew of collaborating with Heard (36) to develop this narrative. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 27, Officer Hadden emphasized more than once that he had believed Heard’s face to be more consistent with signs of crying and not injuries at the time.

Further claims by Josh Drew at the 2020 deposition

At the 2020 deposition, Joshua Drew claimed that the male police officer (seemingly Officer Tyler Hadden) had told him there was substantial proof which would be enough to book Johnny Depp. Drew further stated that he had found “a pool of red wine” in the corridor, along with shards of broken glass and a dent on the door.

What is known about Johnny Depp’s former neighbor and Amber Heard’s friend, Josh Drew?

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson



#JohnnyDepp The man that answers the door at the penthouse is Josh Drew. He was married to #AmberHeard 's friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington and they both lived there. The man that answers the door at the penthouse is Josh Drew. He was married to #AmberHeard's friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington and they both lived there. #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/SE5TtpbDTr

Joshua Drew and Raquel Pennington, his then-fiancée, were the neighbors of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard circa 2016 when the former couple lived in the Eastern Columbia Building penthouse. Drew’s association with Heard was through his ex-wife Pennington, who is reportedly a long-term friend of the actress since 2003.

At the time of the incident in May 2016, Raquel Pennington had received a text from Heard at around eight in the night, following which she had gone there. As per Drew's claims, he had also been present once the police were involved.

