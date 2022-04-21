What happened to Johnny Depp's finger? Actor describes how vodka bottle fight with Amber Heard led to his injury and MRSA infection

On April 20, the second day of his deposition, actor Johnny Depp disclosed his claims in regards to the incident of his fingertip injury. The injury was a topic of discussion the previous day as well, when Depp's doctor, David Kipper, brought up details of the incident.

Depp's recent claims contradict Dr. Kipper's statement from the previous day when he insinuated that the actor was responsible for the mutilation of his fingertip. Dr. Kipper hinted at the Pirates of the Caribbean star's drug abuse habits at the time of the incident in 2015.

However, in Depp's most recent deposition, the actor showcased his reattached finger from his dominant (right) hand to the jury. Depp also claimed that he did not disclose Heard's alleged involvement in the injury to save her from being in "trouble."

What did Johnny Depp say about his severed fingertip incident in 2015?

In Johnny Depp's deposition about the 2015 incident, the actor disclosed details about having an altercation with ex-wife Amber Heard where she threw vodka bottles at him. The defamation trial also showcased graphic pictures of Depp's severed finger. The 58-year-old actor proceeded to show the current status of his right hand's middle finger, which had its tip cut off amid the alleged altercation.

Sticking to his prior claims, Depp claimed that Heard hurled a large bottle of vodka at him, which "shattered everywhere." In his addressal to the jury, Depp asserted:

"I honestly didn't feel the pain at first, at all ... I felt heat and as if something were dripping down my hand. I looked down and realized the tip of my finger had been severed."

Johnny Depp later added that his severed fingertip had visible bones and also stated that blood was rushing out. This recent claim is consistent with his statement from the previous day's deposition, where the actor revealed that Heard's alleged vodka bottle "crushed his bones."

Later, Depp claimed to have used his severed finger to write a message on the wall. The messages written in blood were allegedly references to Amber Heard's lies. However, the actor also disclosed having a nervous breakdown after the attack.

Depp told the jury:

"I poured myself two or three stiff shots of vodka. The first takes of alcohol I'd had in a long time... She reached behind me, grabbed the bottle of vodka, and then kind of hurled it at me. It just went right past my head and smashed behind me."

Five years after Johnny Depp's severed finger incident, the actor claimed to have contracted the Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacterial infection at the time. The disease is extremely difficult to treat and may even cause death in some extreme cases.

