Who is Ben King? Johnny Depp's house manager testifies about finding actor's severed finger in kitchen paper, opens up on couple's arguments

American actor Johnny Depp's house manager, Ben King, who was working with him and Amber Heard during their stay in Australia in 2015, has testified about finding the actor's injured finger.

When British worker Ben King was called as a witness in the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife, he talked about the controversial occurrence.

On the afternoon of March 8, 2015, King claimed he arrived at the Gold Coast complex and heard "hysterical sobbing" from Heard.

Depp's personal doctor, David Kipper, was alleged to be "rummaging in a bin" in the kitchen looking for Depp's fingertip, according to King.

The house manager stated that he saw the fingertip "just below the bar," where he discovered a paper towel on the floor with plenty of blood around it.

He told a Virginia court that there were "puddles of what smelled like alcohol" surrounding the fingertip, as well as shattered glasses and bottles, which he scooped up with paper and placed in a plastic bag before sending to Dr. Kipper and Johnny Depp's chief of security, Jerry Judge. He said:

“[They] were keen to get it to the hospital quickly to see if it could be reattached."

He also painted a picture of severe property damage following the pair's heated altercation, estimating that repairs would cost upwards of $50,000.

A large piece had been torn out of the marble staircase, there was a "collapsed" ping pong table, "remnants of a coffee cup were imbedded" in a wall-mounted TV, and the walls around the area had also been damaged, according to King.

He also added that he saw a broken vodka bottle with other broken items:

“Nothing was really intact."

Following that, it was proposed that Heard was to fly to Los Angeles while Depp sought therapy, with King agreeing to accompany the Aquaman actress on the journey.

They departed the next day, on March 9, with King saying Amber Heard had no apparent injuries despite her accusations that Depp had physically attacked her during their altercation.

Johnny Depp's manager also had a word with Amber Heard after the alleged incident

King reportedly detailed a chat he had on the aircraft with Heard, in which the actress asked him whether he "had ever been so angry with someone that you lost it with them."

When he answered, "No," he claimed she was "incredulous," and they stopped speaking. Near the end of the trip, King spotted "long" and "very uniform" marks on Heard's forearm.

After they went to Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film, King said he observed numerous disputes between the two, during which Depp would try to leave the room when the "provocation" happened.

According to King, who said he was frequently in the same neighborhood as the two, Heard spoke to Johnny Depp "angrily" and acted like a "spoiled, teenage child."

The five-week trial began on April 11, and Heard is scheduled to testify in the following days.

Depp is suing Heard for $70 million, alleging that she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic and s*xual assault.

Despite the fact that she did not identify Johnny Depp in the article, it was generally understood that the narrative was about him, and he eventually lost roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts.

Edited by Siddharth Satish