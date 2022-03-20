×
Rookie group TAN's practice room damaged after fire breaks out in the building 

The group made their debut in March 2022 (Image via Instagram/@tan__official_)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 20, 2022 10:46 PM IST
Rookie boy group TAN suffered a heavy blow after the building where their practice room is located suffered heavy fire damage.

The seven-member rookie group made their debut a little over a week ago with their mini album Limited Edition 1TAN, which was released on March 10, 2022. The album's lead single, DU DU DU, received positive reviews from fans.

The news of the fire has left many fans concerned.

No member of TAN was harmed by the fire

According to an official police statement, the fire first broke out at an izakaya aka a Japanese bar, located on the first floor of a building in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam, Seoul, at 4.50 am on March 19 KST.

According to this article, TAN members finished practicing till 2.30 am in the practice room on the 1st basement floor and the fire broke out at 4.50 am. As they have returned to the dorm, no injury was reported and there's only building damages. 🔗sports.chosun.com/news/ntype.htm… https://t.co/p1GT15BODz

Incidentally, the building also housed the practice room of the rookie group.

Official reports state that it did not take long for the flames to climb up to the second and third floors, causing immense damage to both the outer walls and the first, second, and third floors of the building.

Despite the scale of damage to the property, there were no casualties. Members of TAN had also vacated the practice room at around 2.30 am, two hours before the accident.

The group's agency, Think Entertainment, reassured fans, stating,

"There's no problem with TAN. They're attending their MBC's 'Show! Music Core' schedule. The members were not harmed."

More about the rookie group

MBC Show! Music Core with MC Jungwoo, MC Minju and special intern MC Lee Jaejun for this week 😍Jaejun looks gorgeous with black suit!! 🖤🖤🖤#탄 #TAN #재준 https://t.co/7049Efw8nU

The rookie group is currently gearing up for an appearance on Show! Music Core, a South Korean music television program broadcast by MBC. The show features some of the latest and most popular artists who perform live on stage. It is broadcast from MBC Dream Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi.

Meanwhile, the group consists of seven members: Changsun, JooAn, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeob, Taehoon, and Jisung. The group is made up of the finalists of the MBC survival program Wild Idol, where the participants had to survive a rigorous competition to win a chance at debuting with the group. The show premiered on September 17, 2021 and details of the debut group's name and lineup were announced during the December 16 finale.

The name of the group is an acronym for To All Nation, and is a testament to the group's aspirations of becoming a nationally beloved group.

Edited by Sabika
