“Bangtan’s crazy ex”: BTS fandom calls out MBC’s ‘Wild Idol’ boy group’s logo and name

BC's newest boy group has attracted the attention of the BTS fandom for the wrong reasons.

On December 16, MBC’s idol survival competition Extreme Debut: Wild Idol announced their debut lineup in their finale episode. The company posted the soon-to-debut seven-member group’s name, TAN, with their logo on the same day.

ARMYs claim the group’s logo and name resemble BTS on two core levels. They also believe that this is not a coincidence, claiming the uncanny similarity between the two bands is because of some unofficial “beef” the network channel MBC has with BTS.

"They are not even trying to hide it anymore" - ARMYs slam MBC’s decision to debut new boy group with similar name and logo to BTS

MBC’s newest boy group, TAN, comprises seven members. The members were chosen after passing grueling missions in the survival show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol. Members who made it to the group include Lee Changsun, Bang Taehoon, Kim Jiseong, Seo Sunghyuk, Lee Jaejun, Kim Hyunhyeob and Lim Jooahn.

Debuting is the ultimate dream for hundreds of trainees. As the seven members might have been excited about their debut, MBC’s one mistake has turned their excitement into a sour moment.

The group has been named TAN (also written as T.A.N), an abbreviation of To All Nations. The name implies the group’s hopes of spreading their music beyond South Korean borders. Their logo has two trapezoids placed on the sides, with space in the middle.

Netizens quickly noticed the similarities between the group’s name and logo to BTS’ name (Bangtan Sonyeondan) and logo (two trapezoids). Korean and international netizens think the similarities are nothing but a strategy from MBC to generate buzz around the new group.

ren🎄 @hwaluva @icuddlefeIix it looks like the bts logo and the name is tan..bts- bangtan 😭 @icuddlefeIix it looks like the bts logo and the name is tan..bts- bangtan 😭

Sam⁷ @BTSOriented Sam⁷ @BTSOriented MBC and their one sided beef with BTS 😭 MBC and their one sided beef with BTS 😭 Debuting a 7-members boygroup called Tan with this logo ?? They're just so funny atp 😭😭😭 twitter.com/BTSOriented/st… Debuting a 7-members boygroup called Tan with this logo ?? They're just so funny atp 😭😭😭 twitter.com/BTSOriented/st… https://t.co/WxKgxoyySN

multi_forever @Amery_em @BTSOriented Tan really said copy and paste but with a little spice @BTSOriented Tan really said copy and paste but with a little spice https://t.co/Vy0tPzlb9W

zazz₇ 💜 @TanniesOwnMe pannchoa @pannchoa

forms.gle/Jkro9bN1caZG5u… Survival show Wild Idols debut their boy group "TAN", Knets react Survival show Wild Idols debut their boy group "TAN", Knets reactforms.gle/Jkro9bN1caZG5u… https://t.co/GC9Ax9muc4 i dont really care abt the logo tbh as its not close enough to bts's logo to cause confusion imo BUT istg i will riot if their fans start calling them 'tannies' THAT BELONGS TO MY MEN twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… i dont really care abt the logo tbh as its not close enough to bts's logo to cause confusion imo BUT istg i will riot if their fans start calling them 'tannies' THAT BELONGS TO MY MEN twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

Charlotte⁷ JIMIN' MISSER @btscharl7 Just saw that group LOGO lmao!! Atp I think that agencies give their idols " how to be BTS" classes & one of their main subjects is "follow bts steps". Just saw that group LOGO lmao!! Atp I think that agencies give their idols " how to be BTS" classes & one of their main subjects is "follow bts steps".

ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬🪐🌌(zergdouniot7 sworded)IA @seoktr Mbc are not even trying to hide it anymore, debuting group 7 members with name TAN and logo legitimately same like BTS



Do they think this won't continue cause BH will move, they trying to get BTS attention with anything after the beef, that's literally copying Mbc are not even trying to hide it anymore, debuting group 7 members with name TAN and logo legitimately same like BTS Do they think this won't continue cause BH will move, they trying to get BTS attention with anything after the beef, that's literally copying

People who watched the survival show explained the importance of the trapezoid logo. It represents the tower shown in the series from day one. As per them, the tower is the only meaningful thing in the program and that has led to the company designing their logo as the tower’s structure.

b(i)-ru @irregularmaknae @Kiellerkvs



but i get it if you're talking about the name of the group, it's arguable @mbc_wildidol the logo actually came from the tower that shows the participants' score in the show! it's like the only thing that "iconic" enough to came from the show i thinkbut i get it if you're talking about the name of the group, it's arguable @Kiellerkvs @mbc_wildidol the logo actually came from the tower that shows the participants' score in the show! it's like the only thing that "iconic" enough to came from the show i thinkbut i get it if you're talking about the name of the group, it's arguable

However, another thing that eerily resembles BTS, is the group’s name itself - TAN. BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan in Korean. Fans worldwide fondly call them “tannies”.

The Butter group even has its 3D cartoon characters who are called TinyTAN. Even if fans ignored the similarity of logos thinking it was a mistake, naming the band TAN is unacceptable for ARMYs.

Many netizens believe the company should have done proper research before naming the group, while some have also sent the band their best wishes, realizing that it is not their fault that the name the company decided to go with has upset the BTS fandom.

