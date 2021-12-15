"I purple you": PlayStation teases BTS x PS5 console covers as fans demand the 'BorahaeStation'

BTS fans are bursting with excitement after an official tweet from PlayStation UK shouted out the K-Pop band.

Posting a picture of their new purple edition console cover for the PS5, the account wrote "I purple you," a special phrase coined by BTS' very own V. The ARMY found the tweet, sending it a huge amount of love, expressing their hope to see official BTS-themed covers in the near future.

Fans demand an official BTS X PS5 collab, create mock designs

On December 14, 2021, the official PlayStation UK Twitter account tweeted a picture of one of their brand-new console covers for the PS5, specifically the "Galactic Purple" edition.

The caption "I purple you" is an homage to BTS, whose member, Kim Taehyung, a.k.a. V, coined the term.

Unfortunately, there is no news on an official BTS X PS5 console cover. However, a few creative members of the ARMY stepped up to the challenge, suggesting concepts for a possible limited edition line.

Others made it known that they were in to buy such products if they were ever released.

💜♡Mary♡💜 Lost sanity to OT7 @london_pony @PlayStationUK If you put a BTS logo on this and throw in a PC I'd buy this...and I don't even own a PlayStation. @PlayStationUK If you put a BTS logo on this and throw in a PC I'd buy this...and I don't even own a PlayStation.

fari @_tenerifetae @PlayStationUK Playstation x bts when cuz yall already halfway there @PlayStationUK Playstation x bts when cuz yall already halfway there https://t.co/sPuVcPOvpt

ash⁷🍇 @ayesoek @PlayStationUK It just need a bts logo now, that's all it'll take me to get it. @PlayStationUK It just need a bts logo now, that's all it'll take me to get it.

Origin of the BTS phrase "I purple you"

During one of the K-pop group's muster concerts, V explained that according to him, purple has signified "I love you" and "I trust you" for "a very long time," in addition to being the last color of the rainbow.

As such, ARMY replaced the words "I love you" with "I purple you" as a way to honor V's words. The phrase is largely associated with the K-pop group, so when the PlayStation account tweeted the same, BTS fans knew who the message was for.

Earlier this week, PlayStation announced that they would be releasing official console covers for the PS5, starting January 2022.

Unfortunately, they will only be available in a select list of countries until further notice. The colors that are up for grabs are Midnight Black, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Cosmic Red, and Galactic Purple.

Newly-themed DualSense controllers will also be available for purchase, but only in three colors - Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. The console covers start at a price point of $55, while the DualSense ones start at $75.

Edited by Saman