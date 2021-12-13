New PS5 covers and PS5 controller colors: Release date, announcement, price and more

Sony has finally given into the trend of players customizing the looks of their PS5 controllers and while players have had to depend on third-party creators so far, things are about to change pretty soon.

Sony has revealed a set of unique and colorful-looking skins for Dualsense controllers widely used by PS5 players worldwide. Sony has been fighting a long battle with custom cover creators for their controllers. With Sony's decision, PS5 players can have assurances over the quality as some of the third-party designed items are not up to the required standards.

When can PS5 players enjoy custom controller plates, and what colors are going to be available?

Sony has not only revealed the custom covers for the PS5 controllers, but they have even revealed the scheduled dates of release. Sony has also announced a different set of colors PS5 games will be able to customize their controllers with.

Release dates for the new PS5 covers

The first set of releases will be in the US, UK, and Germany. There will be a total of 3 custom PS5 covers that are going to be available as part of the first batch. They are:

Galactic Purple - January 14 (February 11 in other places).

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red - January 21 (February 18 in other places).

The upcoming set of releases (Image via PlayStation 5)

Other places include countries where the PS5 console is extremely popular, like the Philippines, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea.

How many colors are available?

For PS5 gamers, they will be able to choose between five sets of colors. They are:

Midnight Black

Cosmic Red

Nova Pink

Starlight Blue

Galactic Purple

Sony claims that the different colors of the universe inspire the colors, and the community seems to have taken the new development in a positive sense.

Where can PS5 owners buy the custom plates from, and what will the cost be?

The initial listing price of each of the custom PS5 plates is $55. Games shouldn't mix up thinking that these are full systems. These are just plates that will be easily switchable. The collectors can even buy different custom colored plates to go with different moods.

PS5 owners will be able to buy these plates directly from the PlayStation store, and it is anticipated that these mono-colored covers will be in quite high demand.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar