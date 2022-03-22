What record label is Megan Thee Stallion signed to? Contract dispute explained as rapper is countersued

Megan Thee Stallion's label has filed a countersuit against her. Her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, has filed a countersuit in Harris County District Court. The countersuit claims that the Houston rapper is in breach of contract and that her latest release, Something for Thee Hotties, does not meet the requirements of an "album" under the three contracts that she has signed with 1501.

1501 Certified Entertainment also claims that Megan owes royalties on non-recording revenue in response to her attempts to have Something for Thee Hotties ruled out an album.

Megan Thee Stallion had originally sued the label over what constitutes an album in February

TINA SNOW @theestallion First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me? First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?

In requesting a favorable ruling from a Houston court, 1501 claimed that Stallion's release contained only 29 minutes of new material and had not been pre-approved by the label.

The label’s attorney told Billboard that the singer knows that each album must include at least twelve new master recordings of her studio performances of previously unreleased musical compositions.

She is also aware that 1501 has the authority to approve the musical compositions included on each album. Regarding the lawsuit, he said that none of the conditions were met and hence her "Something for thee Hotties" mixtape cannot be regarded as an album.

Megan's attorney, Brad Hancock, countered the statement by saying this was just an attempt by the label to take advantage of Megan and have her work for her.

TINA SNOW @theestallion My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke ass label My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke ass label

Megan had sued her label earlier in February when she claimed that Something For Thee Hotties met the definition of an album. According to the documents. Meg claimed that the only "defining parameter" of an album under the terms of her contract was that it be 45 minutes long.

Megan Thee Stallion previously also had issues with her label. In 2020, she mocked them for not allowing her to release new music and refusing to renegotiate her contract. She later sued them in 2020, demanding that her contract be terminated.

TINA SNOW @theestallion Carl I don’t wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass! You talking abt I ain’t paid for a show and you sound slow. Im the artist I don’t pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU FUCKING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE Carl I don’t wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass! You talking abt I ain’t paid for a show and you sound slow. Im the artist I don’t pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU FUCKING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE

A judge granted her a temporary restraining order, allowing her to release her project Suga, but she sued 1501 again in 2021 to prevent the release of her featured verse on BTS's "Butter" remix. A judge granted her an injunction, allowing the song to be released.

