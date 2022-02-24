Why is Megan Thee Stallion suing her record label? Lawsuit explored as conflict rages on

Megan Thee Stallion has once again sued her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The latest disagreement is about what constitutes an album. Her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, does not recognize her recent Something For Thee Hotties compilation as an album.

Megan filed a case in Harris County District Court on February 18, seeking a declaration that her album, Something for Thee Hotties, constituted an album as defined in her contract.

Megan Thee Stallion's label has denied the allegations

According to the complaint, 1501 informed the rapper on January 5, more than two months after the publication of Something For Thee Hotties, that the song was not considered an album under her contract.

According to Megan’s contract, a release of over 45 minutes is considered an album. The label has since denied the allegations and told Billboard that they have the autonomy to decide what would count as an album. They also said they had told Megan the same before the release.

1501’s lawyer claimed that the Savage singer released the album without the label’s approval and that he is fully confident about the details of the contract.

This is not the first time Megan has been in a rift with her label.

Megan Thee Stallion sued her record label in August 2021, stating that they refused to allow her to release a song with BTS. The label then stated that they would only allow Megan to participate against a payment of $100,000, which Megan would not be entitled to.

Before that, Megan claimed that 1501 prevented the release of her new music in a similar complaint in March 2020.

Something For Thee Hotties was released on October 29, 2021, by 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified as a "thank you" gift to Megan's fans.

The compilation features some of Megan's previously-released YouTube freestyles and previously unreleased archival songs, with Juicy J, VickeeLo, and Dino BTW contributing to the skits.

It also features "Thot Shit," a single released in June of that year. The album peaked at number five on the US Billboard 200, making it the singer’s fourth top-selling album.

