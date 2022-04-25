"Absolute disaster of a human being": Ireland Baldwin slams Amber Heard amid ongoing Johnny Depp defamation trial 

American model Ireland Baldwin has called out Amber Heard a "disaster of a human being" over the ongoing high-profile defamation case involving Johnny Depp and the Aquaman actress.

Taking to her Instagram on April 23, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin made sure everyone knew that she was on Depp's side by sharing a screenshot of an audio clip of the actor reacting to a recording where Heard admitted hitting him.

Over the clip, Ireland Baldwin called Heard "manipulative and cold," explaining that we live in a society where some women use their "womanhood to play the victim" and turn the world against men.

Manuel de la Fuente @ManuelFte



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp "I know women who are exactly like [Amber Heard]. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are all the worst" —Ireland Baldwin "I know women who are exactly like [Amber Heard]. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are all the worst" —Ireland Baldwin#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/adr3CSYIGZ

Ireland Baldwin further said that men could "experience abuse too," and hoped that Depp would get his reputation back.

The couple is currently involved in a legal struggle. The trial, which is presently ongoing in Virginia, aims to determine if Heard's 2018 Washington Post column, in which she accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence, defamed Depp, 58.

Depp has always rejected the charges against him. She is demanding at least $50 million in compensatory damages and at least $350,000 in punitive damages and attorneys' fees and court costs.

Ireland Baldwin is not the only one to call out Amber Heard

Dee @tasteofsanity



Milani cosmetics called her out for lying on their official page.



In a world of L’Oréals, be a Milani



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp L’Oréal cosmetics continues to keep Amber Heard as an ambassador.Milani cosmetics called her out for lying on their official page.In a world of L’Oréals, be a Milani L’Oréal cosmetics continues to keep Amber Heard as an ambassador. Milani cosmetics called her out for lying on their official page. In a world of L’Oréals, be a Milani 😘 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/NXakMqhelr

Ireland Baldwin is not the only one to support Depp during the high-profile defamation case.

During the trial, Heard and her attorneys claimed that the actress applied Milani Cosmetics' All In One Correcting Kit to conceal the purported injuries she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband.

During his opening statement, the actress' lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, indicated that she carried the cosmetic product in her purse to ensure that her injuries were never apparent to the public.

Heard's other counsel even showed the jury the concealer palette, which is no longer available on the company's website but is advertised on a resale site for $25.

However, Milani Cosmetics is now alleging that the cream that the Aquaman actor claimed helped disguise her scars was not released until after she and Depp split up.

Beb ♡ Mobius & Loki @ohmobius Milani cosmetics official, verified account on TikTok just called Amber Heard out for lying about having to use their products to hide the “bruises” Johnny Depp allegedly gave her, when their product was released in 2017 and she and Johnny divorced in 2016. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Milani cosmetics official, verified account on TikTok just called Amber Heard out for lying about having to use their products to hide the “bruises” Johnny Depp allegedly gave her, when their product was released in 2017 and she and Johnny divorced in 2016. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/2Bq5IHQoXQ

"This is what she used," her lawyer stated as he brought up the All In One Correcting Kit during her opening statement on April 12. They said:

"She became very adept at it. You're going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring, and how she would use [this] to touch those up to be able to cover those."

Milani appeared to deny these accusations in a now-viral TikTok video, claiming that the firm didn't offer the concealer until 2017, whereas the alleged abuse occurred between 2013 and 2016.

Captioning the clip, the company wrote:

Ale Lims @AlejandraLims66 @milanicosmetics @Walmart Heroes without capes are milani cosmetics!! by debunking the biggest liar of all time, amber heard. he said he covered the bumps with a concealer from the brand years before it hit the market. lying is a crime! @milanicosmetics @Walmart Heroes without capes are milani cosmetics!! by debunking the biggest liar of all time, amber heard. he said he covered the bumps with a concealer from the brand years before it hit the market. lying is a crime! https://t.co/KKEElIkPNv

"You asked us… Let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017."

The video showed a Milani employee referring to a PowerPoint presentation regarding the company's goods, which stated that the Correcting Kit in issue was released in 2017.

In the comments section of the video, the cosmetic company wrote:

"We are here to provide the facts of the case."

KATHLEEN ᱬ @westviewhooker MILANI COSMETICS TRYING TO JOIN THE JOHNNY DEPP DEFENSE TEAM??? what a time to be alive MILANI COSMETICS TRYING TO JOIN THE JOHNNY DEPP DEFENSE TEAM??? what a time to be alive https://t.co/hLPZ70z888

However, a friend of Heard defended her attorneys, stating:

"Ms. Heard's lawyer was using an example of the kind of makeup that she used, but it's a sad day when a makeup company uses that as an opportunity to make light of what victims of domestic violence have to do to hide the results of the abuse they endure."

Depp and Heard initially met during the production of The Rum Diary in 2009. They began dating in 2012, were engaged in 2014, and married a year later. Heard filed for divorce in 2016, and it was completed in 2017.

M @mimasdiaries

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp More than 6 years ago Amber Heard taunted Johnny Depp to tell the world and the jury that he was the victim of domestic violence and see who’ll believe him. Today she gets to sit there and watch him do exactly that. More than 6 years ago Amber Heard taunted Johnny Depp to tell the world and the jury that he was the victim of domestic violence and see who’ll believe him. Today she gets to sit there and watch him do exactly that. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/HHM5NRvIF4

Then, in 2018, Heard revealed a litany of bombshell charges against Depp while writing for the Washington Post about her experience as a survivor of domestic abuse.

Although she never named Depp by name, Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew stated that Heard was clearly referring to the Hollywood star during the trial.

Edited by Suchitra