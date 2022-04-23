When did Britney Spears and Kevin Federline divorce? Marriage explored as ex-husband denies pop star's claims about pregnancy visits

On Thursday, April 21, Britney Spears took to Instagram to call out her ex-husband Kevin Federline. In the post (which has since been deleted), Spears wrote about her experience with the pregnancy of her two sons, Sean and Jayden.

Later in the post, the singer called out her ex-husband for allegedly not seeing her while she was pregnant. In a long post, Spears wrote:

"'But geez my ex-husband [Federline] wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video."

Spear's deleted post (Image via britneyspears/Instagram)

Following her Instagram post, which she later deleted, Kevin Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to TMZ, saying how the singer's claims regarding Federline were false. Kaplan added:

"She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history."

Exploring Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's marriage and split

The Toxic singer met Federline in 2004 at a club in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As per US Magazine, in 2008, Federline recalled the moment when they met and said:

"I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph's. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away."

The publication also states that Spears had invited him to her Onyx Hotel Tour. While Federline met Spears at a club, it is possible that their peers introduced the two as he was a former backup dancer for Justin Timberlake. In the same year, Spears had proposed to Federline.

After dating for a few months, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline married in their Studio City residence on September 18, 2004. The couple exchanged vows at their engagement party after reportedly deciding to not follow through with an extravagant wedding at a moment's notice. Days later, in early October, they filed the legal terms of their marriage.

A year later, the two appeared on their reality TV miniseries, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, which covered the journey of their relationship, from courtship to their impromptu marriage. At the time, Federline received much public scrutiny for his relationship with the singer. The rapper got into a relationship with Spears whilst his ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson was pregnant with his second child. This brought much negative media attention, where he was often vilified for allegedly leaving Jackson.

Later in September 2005, the former couple welcomed their first son, Sean Preston (now 16). Around a year later, in 2006, the singer welcomed her second child with Kevin Federline and Jayden James (now 15).

Timeline of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's divorce:

Around two months after the birth of Jayden James, Spears reportedly demanded a divorce from Federline over a text. Spears' lawyers filed for a divorce on her behalf on November 7, citing "irreconcilable differences."

At the time, PEOPLE magazine reported the potential reasons behind their divorce. The publication quoted an insider close to Federline and revealed that the rapper reportedly left Spears at home alone and went to Las Vegas with his friends. This was just three weeks following Jayden James' birth. Their divorce was finalized on July 30, 2007.

Following their divorce, the two were involved in a dicey custody battle for their sons. In January 2008, Britney Spears stirred much controversy after refusing to hand over her sons to Federline, even after he was legally granted custody. It was reported that the singer locked herself in a room with her younger son. Following the incident, Federline was awarded the sole custody of their children, and Britney Spears was also ordered by the court to pay $20,000 per month to her ex-husband as child support.

Edited by Khushi Singh