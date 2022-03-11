Who is Tim Leissner? Kimora Lee Simmons' ex-husband admits to impersonating former partner online 

American model Kimora Lee Simmons' ex-husband Tim Leissner revealed that he used to talk to the star for years via email, posing as his first wife in order to convince Simmons that his first marriage had ended.

As per news outlet Daily Mail, the 50-year-old made the confession in court on March 8 during his former Goldman Sachs colleague's trial for fraud.

Leissner, who was sentenced to prison in 2018 following his plea to taking part in 1MDB's corruption scandal, testified at Roger Ng's trial that he used an email account registered to his former wife, Judy Chan, to claim to be divorced in order to woo Kimora Lee Simmons.

What did Tim Leissner claim in his court confessions?

Born in 1971, Tim Leissner is a former Goldman Sachs banker. After finishing his high school, he enrolled in Seigen University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1991. Post that, he went to University of Somerset in 1993 and graduated with a Ph.D.

The 50-year-old began working with Lehman Brothers in their Mergers and Acquisitions team. Under Lehman Brothers, he was also responsible for Asia-Pacific. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1988.

During his outrageous confession, Leissner admitted to using an email account in Judy Chan's name in an attempt to make Simmons believe that he was divorced.

Chan, who is a billionaire businesswoman and wine heir, had no idea what was happening. But Leissner was allegedly so convincing that Simmons even invited Chan to go on vacation with her and her family more than once.

Marc Agnifilo, the attorney representing Leissner’s former colleague Roger Ng, asked him in court on March 8.

“It was an entire life you completely falsified because you made the whole thing up?”

In response to the question, Leissner reportedly replied:

"The correspondence yes. But an entire life may be too far.”

In addition to posing as his one wife to seduce another potential wife, Leissner reportedly confessed that he fabricated two divorces in the past during his testimony under oath last month at the same trial.

During a trial in February 2022, Leissner told the court that he "photoshopped the divorce document" before confessing that he was still married when he tied the knot with Chan in 2000.

As reported previously by news outlet Radar, these confessions come just days after he was accused of being a two-time bigamist in February. His latest testimony on March 8 appears to confirm the accusations against him.

Leissner and Simmons first met on a flight from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur.

Kimora Lee Simmons reportedly did not know he was still married to Chan, and it is unclear whether she knew he was impersonating Chan during their multi-year email correspondence before his recent testimony.

